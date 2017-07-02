The National Think Tank Group; View from Dr. Ebrima Ceesay

Gambians waited for at least six months, for the launching of President Adama Barrow’s think-tank and yes, it is finally here. On 29th June 2017, the Barrow Government finally inaugurated its long-awaited National Think-Tank which, in the words of the body’s coordinator, Falu Njie, aims to undertake, among other things, empirical research to support and inform policy choices. Originally called “The agency for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development (ASSED)” by President Barrow when he first announced plans to establish the body, it now appears to me, going by the launching ceremony, that the name has been changed to “The Gambia National Think Tank (GNTT)”. The national think-tank is expected, among other things, to undertake empirical and evidence-based research activities with the ultimate aim of informing, supporting and influencing public policy.

The 19 members of the Gambia National Think-Tank are:

Dr Ahmad Tijan Jallow, a consultant, of Bijilo; Abdoulie Touray of Sahel Investment, Kanifing South; Abdou Njie, former governor of Central Bank; Dr Mariama Sarr of Kotu; Dr Kujay Manneh of Kanifing Estate; Dr Siga Jagne of Fajara; Sidia Jatta, National Assembly Member; Fafa M’Bai, lawyer; Mambury Njie; James Oreme Monday; Sidi Sanneh; Mamour Jagne; Dr Ayo Palmer; Dr Tumani Corrah; Mr. Lamin Darboe of the National Youth Council; MS Jeng; Bai Mass Taal; Dr Ebrima Sall; and Mr. Kemo Conteh.

Regrettably, in my view, this list, while it is composed of highly-skilled Gambians, is still a far cry from what I personally had hoped for. Although I do not expect the national think-tank to pursue theoretical research, all the same, its composition as it stands now, has fallen short of my own expectations, in that this list, in my view, does not go far enough to include some of our best experts or specialists. This is why it is my hope and belief that the list shown above is by no means exhaustive and that it is still work in progress – meaning that names can still be added to the List. First, how do you explain the fact that there is no one on this list (of experts) from the University of Gambia, the country’s highest learning institution? What does that tell you? Second, there is not a single Political Scientist who has been included in the list – I mean a reputable Political Scientist of the caliber of Professor Abdoulaye Saine.

I have also been impressed by the high caliber of Dr Lamin Jalamang Sise, a retired UN official and also longtime chief of staff and aide to Kofi Annan; and it is unfortunate that he too, is not one of the members of the National think-tank. I know Dr Lamin Sise was born in Bansang and as such, the critics would have quickly jumped the gun and seen his selection as being “stage-managed” or “masterminded” by Ousainou Darboe. But I for one, would have still included Lamin Sise, based on merit and given his pre-eminence as an International Affairs or Foreign Affairs expert. In fact, Lamin’s 1975 PhD dissertation, “Expulsion of Aliens in International Law” (Johns Hopkins University) is arguably one of the seminal works on refugees. Another Gambian expert I would have included in the National think-tank would be Dr Peter Da Costa, of The Africa Progress Panel (APP), whose areas of expertise include Translating Research into Policy. Peter is in a different league altogether.

In my view, the overarching challenge for the next Gambian President in 2022 after Adama Barrow’s 5-year term has expired, is going to be dealing with a very difficult/complex security situation and an immense population growth in a context of massive youth unemployment/underemployment and widespread poverty in the Gambia. The security challenges facing post-Jammeh Gambia are enormous and therefore, the composition of the Gambia National Think-Tank, in my view, should have also included a security or military expert, especially given the fact that the true extent of the Gambia National Army’s loyalty to the Gambian State remains unclear. The security challenges the Gambia is likely to face – once the ECOMIG forces have left country – must be given priority attention by the National Think-tank; and it is never too late to include a security or military specialist. The loyalty of the Gambian army to the State, if you ask me, is very doubtful.

Yet, the thematic areas of the National Think-Tank as outlined in the letter attached here, and signed Permanent Secretary Mrs. Nancy Niang, have surprisingly excluded National Security Planning, Civil-Military Relations or Security Sector Reform. We cannot rely on ECOMIG forever, in order to meet or achieve the long-term national security objectives/requirements of the Gambia. There comes a time when the ECOMIG military assistance will have to come an end. Mark my words: the biggest threat to the new Gambia’s fledgling democracy remains the army; and needless to say, a country ignores national security at its own peril.

Furthermore, the Gambia’s fast-growing population and young age structure represent enormous challenges. The fertility levels in The Gambia are still amongst the highest in the world, and on current trends, the Gambian population is expected to rise to 2.8 million by 2030. With a declining mortality rate, and a higher birth-rate, population projections for the Gambia suggest a growing population, but also an increase in the number of our youths. The 2013 census has found that 39.2 percent of the Gambian population was aged under 15 and that only 3.2 percent were aged 65 or over. Therefore, the population growth in the Gambia between 2003 and 2013 was 3.3 percent per annum, as opposed to 2.7 percent between 1993 and 2003. With 64 percent of the Gambia’s population under the age of 25 in 2013 and an annual population growth rate of 3.3 percent, the impact of this continuing high population growth would no doubt, have far-reaching implications for the planning and provision of public services in the country.

In short, massive youth unemployment and underemployment are serious concerns in post-Jammeh Gambia and therefore, the Barrow government must develop, as a matter of urgency, a new national youth policy and youth work strategies to cover the duration of the three-year transition period: 2017-2020; and again, I am surprised that someone like Dr Momodou Sallah, a Reader in Youth Studies in the UK, and who is capable of providing a valuable contribution to youth research in the context of the Gambia, is not a member of the think-tank.

Hopefully, my brother Falu Njie, who is the coordinator of the think-tank and also subscribed to this Listserv, will address some of the concerns raised in my email. I have known Falu for over two decades and in fact, he was here – at the University of Birmingham (UK) between 2006 and 2007 – doing his M.Sc. degree. He is highly-competent and the National Think-Tank could not have found a better coordinator than Falu Njie. Congratulations to him! Well-deserved!

By Dr. Ebrima Ceesay

