Muslims Enter Into Last Ten Days of Ramadan (Fasting); As they Search for Lailatul-Qadr

By Yero Jallow

Muslims all over the world now comfortably enter into the last ten days of their fasting month. As prescribed, fasting which is the fourth pillar of Islam, is abstinence of consumables, idle engagements, and other pleasures from dawn to dusk. It is accompanied with sincere worship such as kindness, educative sermons, and observing extra (nafila) prayers during the late hours of the night. This is in search of a promised blessing in the holy month of fasting, which equals many years of worship, reference (Al-Quran, Chapter Al-Qadr, 97:1 –5. Sahih International).

97:1, “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree.”

97:2, “And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree?”

97:3, “The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.”

97:4, “The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter.”

97:5, “Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.”

Beginning and ending of the fasting month depends wholly on the sighting of the crescent. Fasting which started on May 27th 2017, is expected to end on either Saturday June 24th 2017, or Sunday June 25th 2017, which will make eidul fitr (feast of fasting) to be on either Sunday June 25th 2017, or Monday June 26th 2017 respectively.

Prior to the feast, Muslims share with the poor, better described as “Zakatul-fitr” (Charity), which is the third pillar (out of five) of Islam. The month is the 9th on the Islamic calendar. Believers of the Islamic faith are really hopeful and one way is to maximize worship in this month. May God give us all an accepted “Night of Power,” locally “Lailatul-Qadr.” (Ameen).