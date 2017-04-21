Media Release: President Adama Barrow Receives The Gambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Delegates from the Sub Region

A six-man delegation comprising of Executives of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and their Senegalese and Malian counterparts on Wednesday 19th April 2017 paid a courtesy-call to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia, at the seat of government in Fajara.

In an interview with GRTS, president of the GCCI – Muhammed Jagana remarked that they were at the Presidency to pay a courtesy-call to His Excellency, President Barrow. Mr. Jagana further informed GRTS that, GCCI invited Mr. Serigne Mboob and Ahmadou Giggeh, President of the Kaolack and the Malian Chamber of Commerce, respectively as special guests. The aim is to help boost business relations amongst ECOWAS member countries.

Reacting to the visit, the visiting businessmen said they were impressed by President Barrow’s humility and quest to work on strategies that will integrate the economy of the three countries; and the West African sub-region as a whole.

The visit was part of GCCI’s golden jubilee celebrations which also includes an international trade-fare being hosted at the Independent Stadium.

