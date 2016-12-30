Letter to Sarjo Jallow II

Wama lakum la tuqatiloona fee sabeeli Allahi waalmustadAAafeena mina alrrijali waalnnisa-i waalwildani allatheena yaqooloona rabbana akhrijna min hathihi alqaryati alththalimi ahluha waijAAal lana min ladunka waliyyan waijAAal lanamin ladunka naseeran

And what is wrong with you that you fight not in the Cause of Allâh, and for those weak, ill treated and oppressed among men, women, and children, whose cry is: “Our Lord! Rescue us from this town whose people are oppressors; and raise for us from You one who will protect, and raise for us from You one who will help.

Letter to Sajo Jallow II

Maodo Sajo! Ajaarama!

Son of Neneh Futa (Isatou Binani) and Modi Adoulaye Tella, My Husband, The Father of my children! Sending you warm and most affectionate greetings from the Cold Country, Sweden! Sending you Love and Special Du’ahs for your continued well being both somatic and psychologically. May ALLAH SWT accept the prayers from all of us and keep showering you his Protection and Rahma! ALLAHuma Aaameeen!

I want to let you know that I have written to both the NIA Director Yankuba Badjie and the Justice Minister Fatoumatta Singhateh, requesting your release. This followed the appeal made by Amnesty International to their more than 7 million members “who take injustice

personally”, to write to the authorities in Banjul asking them to either charge or release you

so you can be united with your family and loved ones. That mail was sent on Thursday Dec. 1st, at 12:41 p.m. So far no reply is forthcoming from their end.

I want you to know that we are not relenting, all of us who love and care for you. I want you know that many people have engaged in your case and as your family, we are amazingly overwhelmed by the generosity of fellow Gambians, Senegalese, West Africans, Africans in general and the World at large. Both acquaintances and total strangers who offer their prayers for you, show their generosity, who wish us well and let us know they share our pain and we should not feel alone.

The children have had much support, comfort and love showered on them, helping them understand your ordeal and managing their fear and anger. Words of wisdom from those close to us have helped immensely in suppressing the urge to resort to violence and taking things into their own hands. At the end of the day, our children’s Love and Admiration for you is so strong and solid, it defeats all vengeance and hate they feel for your abductors. My advise to them: Pray for Pops and summon those responsible for his ordeal to ALLAH Subhanahu Wa Ta’aala! HE Tabaaraka Wa Ta’aala Shall deal with each and everyone of them accordingly! That more than anything should be very reassuring! They listen!

There is a very Wonderfully Kind World out here even in the midst of so much pain, horror, betrayals, treachery and evil deeds!

My Comrade, My Love! I was going to write you a letter every week but recent historically unprecedented developments in The Gambia have positively overwhelmed us as a Nation and a People. Thus Country comes first even as we battle

Yours, Jainaba Bah