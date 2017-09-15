Hello Mr. President…What About Recovery of Assets….?

Watching the proceedings of the Commission of Inquiry into the financial activities of the former president and his close associates, my heart burns with indignation and I am sure, I am not alone in this.

The amount of millions being quoted as having been withdrawn and used for various irrelevant purposes just makes any good citizen angry. The question that comes to mind after listening to these is: will we ever recover these millions? There will also be a followup question; what will these monies be used for?

Mr President, it is clear through the revelations coming out in that Commission that Yahya Jammeh was not the only one playing with our lives and livelihoods. There were many enablers who were culpable in the economic crimes that took place during the last twenty-two years. Some of these people are very eloquent and have ‘sweet tongues’ and will try to wriggle their way out of their seemingly intricate quagmire.

We therefore will request that they be made to pay for their crimes. Mr President, we want to recover the money that was taken away from our coffers. These huge amounts belong to, not only the current generation of Gambians, but equally to the generations yet unborn. So it will be unfair if we fail to make all efforts to recover what was stolen from us. We owe it to the future generations to recover the money and put it to good use for the betterment of all Gambians. Also, anyone found to have misused or mismanaged funds should be prosecuted. They should face the full force of the law.

We hope to see justice take its course!

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah