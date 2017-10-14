Hello Mr. President. More Grease to your Elbows…

When last week I saw on Gambia Radio and Television Services that a youth group had been formed and named President Barrow Youth Movement for Development, I was worried and my mind went straight to the Green Youths, Yaaye Compins and other such self serving Kafoos.

Then, I heard that a statement from the Office of the President had instructed the founders of that movement to change the name. That gave me solace. They should know better, and not take us that road again. Gambians are tired of such cheap attempts to get close to our president just to get rich quick at the expense of the general public.

You see, Mr President, if someone genuinely wants you to succeed, he or she should work hard to ensure that the government’s vision for development is fulfilled. They should focus on working harder rather than just wishing to blind sight our president. Let them work with the National Youth Council.

But, Mr President, I personally think that changing the name is not enough. There should be a clear instruction on state TV to inform Gambians that political patronage and sycophancy will not be tolerated in the New Gambia.

Earlier, we saw companies and organizations buying space on newspapers to wish you happy Tobaski or something of that sort. This is pure hypocrisy. There is nothing genuine in it. If they really mean all what they are saying, let them work hard towards the achievement of your development goals. We have all seen what political sycophancy can do to a country.

Your government must make it known that nepotism, favouritism and other undue advantages shall no longer be allowed here. We need to change this culture of praise singing and work for our development goals.

Your decision to let these people change their name is a step in the right direction. So, I say, more grease to your elbow.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah

A Concerned Citizen