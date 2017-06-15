Gambia Revenue Authority orders Daily Observer shut down for non payment of taxes

Gambia’s first daily newspaper founded by veteran Liberian Journalist Kenneth Y. Best and later seized by the Military Junta in Gambia has been ordered closed with immediate effect. On Wednesday afternoon June 14th enforcement agents of The Gambia Revenue Authority -GRA- came to the Daily Observer Newspaper and ordered the staff to vacate the office on closure order from Gambia’s Revenue Authority.

The powerful revenue authority claimed that the Observer has been owing them exorbitant arrears accumulated over time in the span of the last two decades. T he agency ordered the closure of the daily paper operations until when they settle the arrears amounting to over 17 million Dalasis approximately $380,000 US dollars. The arrears are believed to have accumulated since Gambian Dictator Yahya Jammeh seized the vibrant paper and deported its founder to his native Country Liberia.