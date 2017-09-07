Former Gambian Dictator Turned the Central Bank into ATM Machine; Withdrew over $45 Million in Cash

Date Withdrawn Amount Withdrawn Amount in Dalasis Payment Type And Who collected 7/5/2014 $300,000 D13,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 7/23/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 7/23/2014 $600,000 D27,000,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 7/31/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 7/31/2014 $300,000 D13,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 8/13/2014 $100,000 D4,500,000 Cash – A.M Sallah 8/14/2014 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash – A.M Sallah 8/14/2014 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash – O Ceesay 9/3/2014 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash- O Ceesay 9/10/2014 $1,500,000 D67,500,000 Cash – O Ceesay 9/14/2014 $469,000 D21,105,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 9/18/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarj u 9/30/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 10/10/2014 $300,000 D13,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 10/14/2014 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 10/23/2014 $469,841 D21,142,845 Cash – Sanna Jarju 10/23/2014 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 10/27/2014 $200,000 9,000,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 11/1/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 11/29/2014 $100,000 D4,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 12/9/2014 $700,000 D31,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarj u 12/17/2014 $1,095,005 D49,275,225 Cash – Sanna Jarju 1/8/2015 $1,000,000 D45,000,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 1/29/2015 $500,000 D22,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 2/5/2015 $200,000 D9,000,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 2/5/2015 $400,000 D18,248,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 2/23/2015 $500,000 D23,335,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 3/25/2015 $750,000 D35,910,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 3/26/2015 $300,000 D13,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 4/2/2015 $409,850 D88,356,143.50 Purchase of a Tent 4/21/2015 $900,000 D45,270,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 4/23/2015 $300,000 D13,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 4/23/2015 $1,200,000 D54,000,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 5/4/2015 $100,000 D4,500,000 Cash – Sanna Jarju 5/7/2015 $250,000 D11,250,000 Cash- Sanna Jarju Total $18,693,696 D841,216,320

TO BE CONTINUED

Testimony of Principal Banker Karamo Jawara to be Continued Thursday September 7th, 2017. These are 34 Transactions out of over $45 Million Dollars

Jaws dropped, eyes wide open and bodies numbed at the commission of inquiry commonly referred to as the Bensouda/Janneh Commission tasked to look into the financial dealings of Gambia’s former Dictator Yahya Jammeh. The commission has been sitting for over three weeks now and every sitting reveals more shocking transactions than another. Numerous accounts were opened in various commercial banks that bears the signature of President Jammeh, his protocol officers and Secretary General/Minister of Presidential affairs.

The commission’s sitting Wednesday September 6th, 2017 was far more shocking than anything the country have seen so far. Although many Gambian suspected that the unusually large number of commercial banks in a small economy like the Gambian could have only survived under unscrupulous illegal banking activities; it turns out Yahya Jammeh the country’s former dictator had over 88 Bank accounts opened in various currencies in different Banks. Trust Bank Gambia limited turned out to be the biggest culprit in harboring Dictator Jammeh’s dubious Bank Accounts.

The appearance of the Principal Banker from the Central Bank before the commission on Wednesday left many people dumb founded and angry over the amount of transactions and unprecedented level of withdrawal of funds from the Bank. Mr. Karamo Jawara who appeared before the commission two weeks ago and was sermon ed to appear today came prepared with documented proof of banking transactions from an account the President was the only signatory – called Special Projects Account. Jammeh only authorized his chief of Protocol officers to withdraw cash transactions directly from the bank. Jawara warned that he has over one hundred and forty (140) transactions that he would like to go through – amounting to over $45 million Dollars (D841 Million Dalasis) in local currency. From line Item to line item, Jammeh authorized cash withdraws from a minimim of $100,000 to high amount of $2,000,000 Million Dollars by his Protocol officers Sanna Jarju, A. M Sallah and O-Ceesay. Below is a chart of withdrawals from July 2014 to May 2015…

To be continued…

The above table consist of 34 transactions the Principal Banker was able to go through on Wednesday. He reported that there are over 140 transactions that the former President personally authorized. Listening to the transactions authorized by the President, many people held their jaws asking in amusement what happened to national and International banking regulations. The Central Bank is the main banking institution that is supposed to regulate and monitor not only the health of the other banks but their regulatory operations. For the Governor of the Central Bank, the board of Governors of the Bank, the Chief Bankers all to allow the President to withdraw sometimes as much as $1.5 million dollars in cash in a day is just beyond any believe. Not a single note was written anywhere objecting to the illegal withdrawals of these massive amounts of dollars.

The Gambian people are shocked that the president who often references his faith, who instituted zero tolerance to corruption, who arrested, prosecuted and jailed his aids for economic crimes, would himself act in such a criminal manner is beyond any comprehension. The commission is just three weeks into their inquiry and already the nation is so outraged about what is coming out of the commissions. The million dollar question now is what is the government going to do about this massive international money laundry corruption Jammeh was engaged in? What would happen to his aids who swore to protect their offices and carry out their duties without fear or favor? The nation is sitting on edge and President Barrow who just returned from Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia better address the nation and calm the people before everything goes out of control. Someone was in control at the State House, someone was in charge at the Central Bank and someone must be held accountable to such criminal behavior. How President Barrow response to such inflammable revelations would be a test of his leadership and ability to empathize with the people of the Gambia. Gainako will continue to money the Principal Banker’s remaining testimony and the commission operations…

Story filed by Demba Baldeh Associate Editor