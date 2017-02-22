Breaking News: Gainako Confirmed Arrest of former NIA Director Yankuba Badjie & Sheikh Omar Jeng

Gainako has confirmed from National security officials that indeed former NIA Director Yankuba Badjie and Sheikh Omar Jeng Director of Operations have been arrested for alleged crimes against citizens. They have been alleged to have orchestrated and carryout several crimes against citizens during the Jammeh regime including torture; rape, enforced disappearances, arrest without due process and extrajudicial killings.

Yankuba Badgie the Director of NIA was hand picked by Dictator Jammeh to head the notorious NIA which was operating as a militia group cracking down on innocent citizens. He turned the National Security Institution tasked with Intelligence gathering and security of the state into a brutal force, torture Machine that operated above and beyond their scope. They overrode the Police Force, the Army and all other security institutions and became a militant group which carried out Jammeh’s most brutal crack down on citizens. Yankuba Badjie was only picked as an NIA Director because of his tribe and willingness to do anything for Yahya Jammeh to keep him in power. He is ill educated and cannot even speak and write proper English. Sheikh Omar Jeng is a native of Kaur and Director of Operations of the notorious NIA responsible for arrest, detention and investigation of crimes citizens were alleged to have committed. Mr. Jeng’s unit allegedly detained citizens, tortured and occasionally killed or maims citizens from physical torture. He was reportedly identified as the head who ordered the physical torture of UDP’s Solo Sandeng who died in their custody and the rape of women who were arrested with Solo and others… UDP’s Nogoi Njie and Fatoumatta Jawara quoted Sheikh Omar Jeng as the one who personally supervised the torture and sexual abuse of both women..and who ordered Solo Sandeng beaten to death.

The NIA boss and his Operative Director has been accused of numerous crimes which amounts to crimes against humanity including torture and killings of innocent citizens. They are privy to a lot of information and could be material witnesses to identifying where Solo Sandeng’s body and numerous other citizens killed are buried. Badjie and Jeng are just two of several NIA and army operatives who collaborated to do whatever to keep Jammeh in power. The arrest of these two has been welcomed and regarded as well overdue if justice is to be delivered on behalf of victims. Many citizens were skeptical of keeping Yankuba Badjie, CDS Badjie and many Jammeh operatives as part of the new government after the transition. CDS Ousman Badjie who is acting like a comedian and innocent so he can keep his job is not innocent either. A top NIA operative who was part of the investigative team of the killings of the 44 Ghanians and other West African Nationals confirmed that CDS Badjie was personally involved in the execution of these migrants. Contrary to how he portrays himself, Ousman Badjie as as much a criminal operative as Yahya Jammeh. He knows where the bodies of those killed during the December 30th attempted coup are buried. The new Barrow government and Interior Minister should therefore look into Ousman Badjie’s involvement in these crimes added another NIA official. The arrest of Yankuba Badjie and Sheikh Omar Jeng is seen as a right step in the beginning of uncovering the numerous heinous crimes committed under Jammeh.

Story filed by Demba Baldeh