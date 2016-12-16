WORDS MATTER – Open Letter to President-Elect Adama Barrow (and the Leaders of the Coalition)

Dear “Your excellency” … Wait, you’ve already proven that you’re not excellent. No human is excellent. Words Matter! So let me try again…

Dear “AduBoy” …Oh, did i overdo it? Words Matter! You’re my president and I need to show respect to you and your office. I meant to say…

Dear President-elect Barrow,

Congratulations on your victory in the December 1st, 2016 elections. I hesitated to write to you this early because I know that we’re still not completely out of the woods yet and you and your team need all the support you can get. Words Matter and too much criticism too early can potentially make the load heavier. However, the Wolof saying is that “su sa gamenj heseweeh, sa dormi ndey morlakore wakh” (Only your loved one can inform you when you have bad breath). I prefer the dormi ndeye who will remind me about regular brushing rather than wait for the bad breath. My prayer for you is that you never get lonely in a crowd. I strongly believe that your predecessor could have used one or two friends who would have been sincere and bold enough to advise him. Maybe he would not have headed on such a dangerous path for so long if only the people around him extended a tic-tac or a toothbrush to him every now and then. So I begin by reassuring you that I write these words as a friend. I am fully in your corner, hoping, praying and doing anything I can to help you succeed in bringing about the positive changes Gambians are hoping for. Your success is our collective success and I remain committed to it.

It’s been 10 days since The Gambian people voted to elect you to lead us into the 3rd republic and I have a few observations about you and your team that I would like to share with you in good faith. Mind you, there are several actions and words from your team that deserve a lot of commendation, including working with the current administration to release political prisoners, the cautious approach you all seem to be taking to do everything according to the law, etc. However, this conversation will focus more on the ones I feel only sa “dormi ndeye” will bring to your attention.

1. The Victory Speech that never was – One can argue that it’s too late now so there’s not much to gain from bringing it up. I disagree because I believe this is only the first of many peaceful transfers of responsibility (not power) from one administration to another. It’s therefore important to learn from it to avoid mistakes in future. I don’t need to remind you of the significance of this elections. You’re also fully aware of the uncertain situations so many Gambians are in or the tremendous courage many had to muster to come out in support of, and cast their ballots for, the coalition team. After your victory, a speech to the nation was not only desired, it was NEEDED. Words Matter! Following are some of the excuses I heard about why you did not give a victory speech and my take on them

You did not have access to GRTS (from supporters) – We live in 2016 and you do not need GRTS to speak to your supporters, just like you did not wait for GRTS when you were campaigning for people to vote for you. Online and local radios, Whatsapp messages, Social Media (Facebook and Twitter especially) and Youtube are all communications methods Gambians used to spread the word about the need for change. In addition, if GRTS was denying you access, you owe it to Gambians to let us know.

You had technical difficulties (one of your own interviews) – We’ve had 2 decades of a lack of transparency from our government. I hope you don’t continue with that cryptic gibberish. If there are actual difficulties, the least we expect is for you to be direct and honest to let Gambians know instead of giving us that vague “technical difficulties” jazz.

You initially wanted to speak to speak to a mass group of your supporters (your supporters) – While this would have been nice, it was more important that you address your supporters around the country. You should therefore have been practical and done what was feasible at the time. Besides, there’s no way you could have gathered ALL of your supporters in one place for an address, and your voter in Jimara is as important as the one in Pipeline.

You did not want to appear “pompous” (Halifa Sallah interview on Paradise FM) – This was perhaps the most disappointing for me not only because it was directly from one of the most respected members of your team, but also because his reason suggests a complete misunderstanding of the purpose of a victory speech. I refuse to believe the Honorable Halifa (Yes, i called him “honorable” because I feel he has earned it through his decades of tireless dedication and contribution to the nation. Oh, and because I know he doesn’t like to be called that 😛 ) needs a reminder of the purpose of a victory speech especially in such a unique situation like ours.

i. Even after “the coward” was shown on television giving the concession speech, many Gambians were still uneasy because of how unfamiliar this new “gracious and magnanimous” outgoing president looked. It was surreal and our fears were validated exactly one week later when he came back to “reject” the results he had initially accepted. During that period of uncertainty, we needed to hear from you. We needed to be reassured that we were not dreaming and that you are now in charge.

ii. As Honorable Halifa Sallah rightly stated in another interview, “

““The Gambia is in a very delicate political situation requiring mature political balancing act to ensure the smooth transfer of power.” The Spokesperson indicated that the election results show very clearly that the combined votes of the losers are more than the votes of the winner. This, he added, shows that Gambian society is still politically fragmented requiring great tolerance to avoid any friction.”

Truer words have never been spoken. This is the very reason for a victory speech where you would speak to all your supporters, congratulate them but remind them that we are one loving, tolerant Gambia. Remind us that nobody is to go after any supporters of the losing candidates or attack anyone for belonging to a different tribe. This is the reason we needed a victory speech to reassure supporters of the losing candidates that you are here to represent them and will do everything to protect them. Words Matter and a victory speech was needed to unify the nation.

2. The Interviews with the International Media instead of local – At the risk of sounding nationalistic, I must admit that i was a bit peeved to see your interviews with so many international media houses before one with any Gambian journalist. While I understand the need to let the world know what’s going on, I think the two are not mutually exclusive and you could have granted interviews to some local and some international press members simultaneously. The Fourth Estate must be given it’s due respect to encourage it to do its job of holding our elected officials accountable. Through them is how you speak to Gambians and that should not take a back seat to gaining international friends. Words Matter, even the unspoken gesture of who you prioritize to speak to. I sincerely hope that’s a last and I challenge our local press to demand their due respect.

3. Fatoumata Tambajang’s statements about prosecuting the outgoing president (as reported by The Guardian) – I know The Guardian is a reliable news organization but when I first read that story, I kept hoping it was one of those satirical stories you find in The Onion. Almost sounds like something you would read on a 3am Tweet from Mr. Trump himself! With all due respect to Madam Tambajang who is so experienced that she is often referred to as “The Mother” of the coalition, those statements were irresponsible and callous…and it pains me to say that. I’m not even referring to the fear by some that statements like that could have scared “the coward” into rejecting the results. Lord knows we don’t owe him any apologies. My problem with the statement is that it went against everything both yourself and your spokesman, Halifa Sallah, had said in prior interviews – that “investigations will be carried out and the justice department will handle matters of justice”. Words Matter…and it is very important that your leadership team speaks with one voice to send one clear message, regardless of who the speaker is. It was no surprise that Sallah came later on to state that your team had not even discussed matters regarding what will be done with “the coward”. That reconciliatory tone and focus is what Gambia needs at this time. We need all hands on deck to steer this ship out of the turbulent waters. A lot has happened and emotions can get the better of us but members of your leadership team must remember that their Words Matter.

Going into your second 10 days and beyond, Mr. President-elect, I would like to reiterate, even though I’m confident you and your team are on top of them.

“Kilifah dangaa fess sa palass” (a leader should fully occupy his space/role) – You called on us and Gambians gave you a mandate to lead. Please take charge and do just that – LEAD! We’re dealing with an egomaniacal dictator who thinks he is greater than God. He has subjugated our people for 22 years and old habits die hard if ever. Any perceived leadership vacuum left you will be quickly filled by him. Gambians are also used to being led by him and many are still unsure or how to do otherwise. Please step your game up and show us that YOU and YOUR TEAM are the elected leaders of this country.

Ghana’s Nana-Akufo Addo was elected days after you. Within a few days of being elected, he has already put together his transition team and met with the outgoing incumbent, Mahama’s team. He has also met with the security and service chiefs to begin working with them on the transition. I know our incumbent is not as adult as Mahama but that should not stop you from doing your part. There’s nothing stopping you from announcing your new cabinet. Even if the outgoing APRC government refuses to meet with you, you can go ahead and start introducing your team to ordinary Gambians, security and service chiefs, and to the international partners and governments. The Gambian people and the international community are behind you and will take note if anyone refuses to meet with your democratically-elected government. We know you’re dealing with a petulant child but Gambians expect you to be the adult in the room.

While we appreciate your cool and calm demeanour, you must take into consideration the situation we’re coming out of. The language and tone coming from your team should be measured to fit whatever issue is being discussed. I am encouraged by the you tube video of Mai Ahmad Fatty making clear to Gambians that any talks of reconstituting a Supreme Court overnight is a non-starter. A bully knows only one language and it’s important that you make clear that you are not scared to do the job you were elected for. You may be a quiet guy but in your team, have no shortage of people to deliver whatever is necessary. Words Matter!

Mr. President, I appreciate your consideration and wish you all the best as you lead us on this interesting journey.

Sincerely,

Sana Sarr