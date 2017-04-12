Women and Youth Peace Mission Calls for More Gender Sensitivity in Governance

The Executive Director of the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies, Mrs. Hannah Foster recently led a delegation of women and youths from 11 countries including The Gambia on a courtesy call on His Excellency President Adama Barrow at statehouse. The delegation was on a Peace mission in solidarity with the people of The Gambia. Mrs. Foster advocated for the implementation of the quota system, build the capacity of women in decision making to defend their rights as well as learn lessons from the past experiences.

President Barrow expressed delight to receive the delegation as a women solidarity group. He informed them that Gambians benefited from ECOWAS and noted that without its solid stand it would have been difficult to maintain the peace. President Barrow emphasized his government’s commitment to the change as evidenced in the presence of leaders committed to the rule of law. He asserted that his government stands firm to respect the principle of democracy. He said “Even though gender issues are sensitive, but as far as I remain leader of the Coalition government I will continue to remain committed to the gender concerns. We are here for reform and gender will be part of that. There cannot be peace without justice.” The Gambian leader further asserted that when the playing field is leveled, it creates opportunity for all. This he said contributed to the increased in the number of candidates for the National Assembly elections and that was why 238 contested for 53 seats.

He further asserted that the female representation in his government signifies the commitment to fight for gender justice and declared that with commitment, The Gambia can achieve results by putting structures in place. The President finally congratulated them for the commitment to democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the Working Group on Women, Youth and Peace Building in West Africa Ms. Ruth Caesars also a representative of the Manu River Union congratulated President Barrow for the peaceful transition period and his commitment to strengthen the women of The Gambia. The peace mission was also to express solidarity with Gambian women as well as strengthen their network.

The following countries were represented: Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Chad, Benin, Burkina, Togo and the host country The Gambia. The West Africa Group was funded by United Nations Organization of West African States – UNOWAS through ECOWAS.

African Diaspora in Europe and African Civil Society Commends Barrow Government for Political Maturity

More International Observers continue to appreciate the peaceful nature the recently concluded National Assembly elections in The Gambia. The latest came from the head of mission from the Central African Republic, Mr. Nguigang Cyrille and his delegation when the called on His Excellency President Adama Barrow at Statehouse. Mr. Cyrille commended the professionalism in the coverage of the elections and commended all parties for accepting the results. He described the Barrow government as matured for making the election inclusive including the participation of the political party of the past regime. Mr. Cyrille described the Independent Electoral Commission Chair, Alieu Momar Njie’s conduct of the election as historic and thanked the population for their peaceful participation. He said the world would learn from the experience of The Gambia. Mr. Cyrille and his delegation represented the African Civil Society and the African Diaspora in Europe to observe the April 2017 National Assembly elections in The Gambia.

Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Director of Press and Public Relations

CC: Secretary General