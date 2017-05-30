In Support of Majlis Sillah in Brikama and Bagadagie

Alhaji Morro Sillah is a local Majlis (traditional school) teacher in the Gambia, locally called ‘Oustaz’ (Karamo). A Karamo is a spiritual guardian and way more than just a teacher. People from many parts of the country bring their children to him for Islamic education. Feeding, shelter, and clothing are mostly the responsibility of the Majlis head. Imam Sillah is operating two local majlis; one in Brikama and the other in Bagadagie, where he enrolled hundreds of students.

Imam Sillah also engages in outreach activities for sensitization on Islam, visiting Islamic conferences, runs social media sensitization programs, and supports many other social functions within the Senegambia sub region. As it can be seen, most of these activities require money to properly function and to enhance mobility.

From the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Baqara (The Cow), 2:245, Allah swt said, “The person who lends to Allah, a good lending will receive many times more.”

Please donate whatever you can to support Imam Sillah’s majlis. You can use the Gofundme link to donate directly.

https://www.gofundme.com/supporting-majlis-sillah

For further information, you can contact Alhaji Morro Sillah, The Gambia, Tel (220) 653-0787 and/or Tumani Nyassi, New York, Tel (001)347-357-0856. Both contacts are also on whatsapp.

Thank you for your kind donation!

Sincerely,

The Majlis Sillah Support Team