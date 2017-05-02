Socialis For The Gambia Eyes Foni Sintet for Continued Development; As They Launch Another Project in Sintet.

By Staff Writer

On March 13th 2017, the Socialis for the Gambia, a German Charitable organization based in the Gambia, inaugurated a Skill Center in Foni Sintet; the second skill center built in Sintet by the organization in the last few years. The Organization through its members expressed interest in further development of the village and its youths through skill centers. The first skill center built by the Socialis specialized in training the youths on tailoring. The latter is an agricultural project that will help the village in acquiring skills for food sustainability.

Mr. Lamin Dullo Sowe alias Lungs, a native of Foni Sintet and long time resident of Germany, pioneered the skill centers with the help of his German based Sponsors (Engelhart).

When solicited for comments, the local Project Director for the Socialis in Sintet, Mr. Samba Sowe, volunteered the following Press Statement for the media on behalf of the Socilias, thus: “The organization have built a Skills Training Centre for the community of Sintet Village which is training youth and women in tailoring.

The vision of the centre is to ensure that youth and women are involved in the development agenda of the Country and be given support they need to build their capacities so as to be responsible citizens.

Its mission is to provide skills training for rural youth and women in the areas of tailoring and agriculture so as to help develop job-creators who will generate income and live independent lives.

The centre is already training youths and women in the area of tailoring and has recently through its Board of Directors and the motivation of Lamin Sowe supported the construction of an Agricultural building.

The objective of the agricultural building is to train farmers on modern farming techniques, agro-based processing.

The building has offices, classrooms, workshop, and a proposed storage (cooling) room for the operations of the centre.“

The sponsors for the project were recently in the Gambia to inaugurate the project. During the inauguration, Mr. Lamin Sowe expressed his delight in continuing to work with the communities like Sintet for further development. Many other members of the Socialis were present during the Inauguration. Citizens equally expressed appreciation on the developmental gesture. The Socialis have other projects running in different parts of the Gambia.