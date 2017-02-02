Seattle’s Famous Pa Jali Suso Involved in a Serious Automobile Accident

Seattle’s Pa Jali Suso or should we say Gambia’s Pa Jali Suso who is no stranger to many Gambians especially in the Diaspora was today Feb 1st, 2017 involved in a serious automobile accident. This terrible accident happened in the Gambia where Pa Jali is currently visiting his family. Pa though shaken with some injuries is luckily alive from this accident.

Pa was traveling with his mom and brother from his native village back to Banjul when upon coming down hill near Niamina Kudang a public transportation bus was abandoned on the middle of the road. Pa could not see the abandoned bus on time which was invisibly parked just as you decent on the hill. He accidentally hit the park bus and his semi truck BMW was unbelievably smashed into pieces. Pa’s Mom who was in the vehicle with him suffered severe multiple head injuries and several broken bones. Pa himself suffered some injuries on his chest and head causing severe headache. His brother also suffered some injuries. They were both transported to the local hospital in Banjul to receive emergency medical treatment.

Gainako upon receipt of the news contacted Pa who was admitted at the Edward Francis Small Hospital with his mom. We were able to speak to Pa who is recovering from his injuries but expressed grave concerns about his elderly mom’s more serious injuries. Friends of Pa Suso and his wife Tina received the news with shock and disbelieve. They have since mobilized efforts to help Pa and his family with urgent Medical Treatment. A Gofundme has been set up by MB Krubally a prominent member of the struggle and personal friend to Pa in consultation with Pa’s wife Tina Do Santos for members of the community to support transporting the mom to Dakar for medical treatment.

Pa Suso fondly known as Jali Seattle is a great member of the Gambian community in Seattle who has equally played a great role in the fight against oppression in the Gambia. Pa doesn’t only come on the radio to speak his mind for justice but he supports all fundraising efforts and personally volunteer to sell T-Shirts for GDF to raise funds for the coalition. His role in the community cannot be over emphasized. The family and friends are appealing to the general public to please help donate towards his mom’s medical treatment.. Please click on the Link Below to donate to the family.. Gofundme Medical treatment for Pa Suso.

https://www.gofundme.com/medical-assitance-for-jali-seattle

Report by Demba Baldeh associate editor