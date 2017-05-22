Reports of President Barrow Donating Vehicles to GRTS sets Bad Precedence for the New Gambia

The reports on GRTS that President Barrow has donated two vehicles to Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) sets a bad precedence for the new Gambia. The report was received with shock across the Gambia and in the Diaspora especially on social media. Many people wonder if the President in fact donated the two vehicles or simply someone at GRTS or the President’s office is trying to patronize the President by portraying the news as “a donation” to GRTS.

Upon receipt of the not so settling news Gainako reached out the Minister of information Demba A. Jawo to inquire about the report and its accuracy. Minister Jawo stated that he was called upon at the GRA by the Director of GRA and was handed over two keys to the vehicles. He said he learned from the Director that the vehicles were donated by President Barrow. Mr. Jawo however added that he has not had a chance to speak to the President and confirm if the vehicles were personally donated by the President or if they were funded from the GRA. He stated that the President is currently in Saudi Arabia and upon his return he will get clarification from the President and will inform us accordingly. Until we get clarification Gainako will hold judgement or editorial on the issue.

However, historic precedence on the kind of governance abuse Gambia went through under Jammeh for 22 years left many people wondering why even GRTS Director will allow such news to be aired without attempt to clarify if the vehicles were donated. Former Dictator Yahya Jammeh was a master in turning the government into his personal property and pretty much everything that functioned in that country for 22 years was associated with the President’s personal kindness and ‘Patriotism’. In fact, Jammeh went to the extend of declaring that he personally owned Cameras and all equipment at the GRTS. He even claimed ownership of the Gambia which cannot be farther from the truth. So Gambians are genuinely concern when they hear the new government in the Gambia doing anything that resembles Jammeh’s tyranny of turning government institutions and resources into personal properties.

The announcement on GRTS whichever way one wants to look at it, raises more questions and concerns about basic fundamental things that the new government in the Gambia is taking for granted. The Jammeh dictatorship and nightmares are still fresh in the minds of Gambians. The images of dictatorship and oppression are still vivid in the minds of Gambians. So one would expect that some of the most aggrieve and blatant abuse of power and resources Jammeh used to display should be a red flag every time they manifest themselves.

The questions many people are asking are; Did President Barrow in fact donated those vehicles to GRTS from his own money? If so, where did he get the money to donate vehicles to a government institution after four months in office and what message is he sending by personally donating to a government institution? Did the Director of GRA just want to patronize the President by associating public funds to the President to make himself look good? If the vehicles are purchased from public funds, why couldn’t it be made public instead of attaching them to the President’s name? How about the Director of GRTS Ebrima Sillah, does he have any role in ensuring that unethical journalism and news reports that used to manifest itself at GRTS patronizing the President are a thing of the past? Who was responsible for releasing that news to GRTS news anchors? Does the Director of Press at the President’s office Amie Bojang-Sissoho got any role in sending this news to GRTS? These are questions that Gambians deserve answers to from their public officials?

It is indisputable that the mentality of patronizing the President and making them look invincible is still alive in many African societies. The President is the servant of the people and is paid by the tax payer. He therefore, must not and cannot be treated as a Demi-God. Yes, the president and the office he occupies must be accorded the respect he deserves. But this should not be mistaken with invincibility or the President being above the law. Often Africans and Gambians in particular are good in creating our own dictators by worshiping our leaders. People floods the President’s office and residence with favors and praise singing in return for recognition and favors. These are at best signs of lack of civic education and understanding roles of citizens and at worst mental slavery where citizens expect the President to be in control of everything.

The Barrow government must guard against unethical patronage from anybody. In fact, the people surrounding the President must be able to prevent certain characters from trying to influence the President. In any case, the idea of a democratically elected President using state resources to make himself look generous should be a thing of the past. Heads of Departments must not and cannot patronize the President and turn his national duties into kindness. The President is elected to serve the people and serving the people is his most sacred duty. Gambians therefore expect nothing less and all heads of institutions must be put to check to ensure such patronage are eliminated in our public service duties. A clarification on the donation of these vehicles to GRTS are in order!

By Demba Baldeh Associate editor

