Remembering Nelson Mandela – A great Revolutionary Leader (Born : July 18, 1918 – Died : December 5th, 2013)

Some famous words of wisdom, from one of Africa’s greates revolutionaries of the twentiteh century.

“It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.”

—Nelson Mandela

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

— Nelson Mandela

” It is time for the younger generation, to lift up the burden.” —Nelson Mandela

“The successor generation can and must reaffirm…that our countries and people’s are bound together by the reality of a common destiny for our continent…that common destiny requires that we should treat the question of peace and stability on our continent as a common challenge” (Ouagadougou, June 8, 1998)

—— Nelson Mandela

“I have walked that long road to freedom.

I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way.

But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill,

one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.

I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious

vista that surrounded me, to look back on the distance I have come.

But I can only rest for a moment, for with freedom comes responsibilities,

and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not ended.”

——-Nelson Mandela

Rest in Peace Madiba.

By Sainey Faye