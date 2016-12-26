Rejoinder to Amadou Samba’s letter distancing himself from Jammeh

Dear Editor

Firstly thank you for your continued efforts to improve journalism and exposure to The Gambia as a whole.

I hope you will publish this letter.

After reading Amadou Samba’s letter I could not help but write a caption on it.

Amadou Samba I shall say is the biggest movie star in the history of The Gambia-I shall not call him a businessman but a movie star.

This letter would have had merit if:

(1) Amadou wrote it and he was still in The Gambia. Why did he leave The Gambia. Let us not forget his most public picture when Jammeh was going for nomination.

(2) Amadou Samba made mention of being in business for 35 years. Out of those 22 years for him to have the audacity to say he had out of pocket expenses in supporting the APRC government is the biggest fools game he is playing on us as his audience. This is a man who won all the major contracts during the APRC government up to date. Giving a mere D500,000 from time to time when you have milked the Gambian people of millions in dollars is that support or out of pocket expenses?

(3) Amadou ‘The Oscar’ winner tell us if selling bottled water and being an agent of GACEM can help you to obtain that type of wealth to the extent of hiding it in off shore companies leading to you being in the Panama papers. Samba dream on you can fool some not all of us.

(4) Amadou do you remember you are and were the Chairman of Judiciary Service Commission. What happened with your advisory to make sure that the law was adhered to. Rather Gambians suffered and you watched because your interest was financial therefore nothing mattered but your interest.

(5) Amadou when have you been that humble anyone that crossed your path suffered under Jammeh’s regime. Is that what manage Jammeh means.

(6) Amadou do not forget that every business that has come into The Gambia has passed through you and you have been paid millions for no reason at the expense of running our dear Gambias economy cold.

Remember the gateway with the Spainish Company based in Miami – was that just luck or corruption.

GAMCO – selling groundnuts within the same group and declaring it bankrupt was that just a ponzy scheme or bad business.

(7) Amadou I work in the government and all the deals you have been involved in we kept a separate file for you as we knew one day your case would be called.

(8) Remember you orchestrated many families to have problems with Yahya Jammeh because you were his hybrid between the executive and the community at large. When the time comes I shall explain. How many families once a member is arrested you stay away from that family because you knew what you had already told Jammeh.

(9) Amadou your daughters wedding Jammeh gave 1 million dalasis. Was this because you were a good citizen?

Amadou Samba – when you knew the ship was sinking, you ran to Senegal watching events unfold. It is clear that Jammeh and your assets are inter twined but quite a bit is in your name hence you decided to write that letter to try to disassociate yourself from him.

We have contacts in the Banks when you would collect money to deliver to him. Were you a signatory to a ghost bank account?

(10) Do you remember your case against Sidia Bayo – an incident that happened in Senegal the matter taken to Gambia and the courts and he was found guilty and wanted just because it involved you – Jammeh’s ally. You were carrying cases beyond boarders because you were that close to Jammeh.

Amadou Samba – all I can advise you is know that changes has come. The illicit gains you made can easily be ascertained because we have the records.

e.g.

We know the world market price of petroleum the platts price and premium. How much you and Gampetroleum how you sunk the country dry to profit 100s of millions is there for us all to show you the calculation.

Simply call your offshore bankers to transfer back to The Government of The Gambia the corrupt and illicit gains you made before your assets are frozen.

Also remember governments come and go so try to do good and live a humble and simple path.

We are here in Gambia and suffered because of few people included but not limited to Yahya Jammeh and Amadou Samba. Gambians do not be conned by Amadou Samba.

Your Gambian Brother Omar Njie