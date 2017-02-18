The Rebirth of a New Nation as Gambia turns 52nd with a New Democratic Gov’t

This tiny West African nation of the Gambia was once referred to as the “Smile Coast of Africa” in its true meaning. It was described as such not for publicity purposes but a true reflections of the compassion, peaceful nature, values and the bond of its people. Once described as a “Probable Nation” at birth, this strip of land occupying about 11,000 Square kilometers along the river that empties into the mouth of the Atlantic Ocean was only designed by the colonial occupiers to be a transportation province. The British colonizers never invested anything whatsoever into developing even livable buildings much less thinking of creating a viable nation. But as the saying goes, never underestimate the determination of a people to build and lift themselves up.

The founding fathers of the Gambia nation in 1965, were determined to build a sovereign nation regardless of its size or minimal natural resources. They bonded, took faith in themselves and forged ahead to nationhood with a population of about 300,000. But with the little Western Education they had and the values of hard work and determination they learned from their parents; young Sir Dawda Jawara, Sir Pharimang Sighateh, J.C Faye, I.G Jahumpha and many others got together and built a country that would play a significant role in the history of civilized league of nations in the world. The Gambia though never was able to get out of being an impoverished country to a middle income country, the leaders never compromised their true African values of peace, love and compassion for its fellow citizens. They nurtured democracy, respect for fundamental basic human rights and dignity of its citizens. The tiny nation for three decades was well respected around the world despite its size.

As life would have it, once in a while terrible accidents do occur in a nation that takes everybody by surprise and usher in an ugly chapter that try to break its people and their spirits. Accidentally, a son of this loving nation who was born post independence took advantage of the peace and freedom that existed in the country only to seize power illegally and held this tiny nation to ransom for over two decades. The country witnessed unprecedented brutality that could only be described as foreign to Gambia. The people suffered all kinds of injustices and oppression from their own government. Their accidental leaders wanted to wipe out the true history of this beautiful country and rewrite it into a completely made up narrative of self heroism and champions of “development” that God sent from the heavens to come rescue the nation. The country began to slide into survival of the fittest and enslavement of the true sons and daughters of the land. But conscious citizens born free wouldn’t let anyone rewrite their history, thus the fight for rebirth of the nation began within and outside the country.

As history repeats itself; the only thing that is constant is change and change was to come to Gambia which has been deprived of its liberty and smiling coast label. The worst mistake the incarnations of the second republic did was to drive sons and daughters away and unintentionally exported democracy instead of nurturing it within the country. With renewed determination by political leaders and a vibrant dissident population from neighboring West African countries, to Europe, United States and the Americas, Gambians were determined to eliminate dictatorship and political oppression in Gambia. The fight was brutal with many innocent citizens perishing, others suffered untold stories and some exiled never to come back again, but the goal was one; get rid of the dictatorship and free this tiny nation back to its true democratic values and free society.

On December 1st Gambians went to the polls with a strong united opposition to take back their land and liberty from the accidental settlers turned ‘founding fathers’. With an overwhelming force of “sustained campaign” and resources pouring from the West African region to the Western World, the incumbent dictator was defeated. Fast forward today February 18th 2017, Gambia is not only celebrating the Rebirth of a New Nation but a new government full of promises of restoration of Democracy, freedom, liberty and equal opportunity for all of its citizens. Ironically, the first President and founding father of the first republic who was illegally forced out and restrained politically, is alive and well and will be a Chief guest of honor at the launching of the third but second democratic republic. Even more remarkable is the inauguration of President Barrow who was born on the birth of this Republic in 1965. Today with admiration from across all four corners of the world, Gambia is back to its natural role of being among respectable nations of the world. For once in two decades the noble daughters and sons of this noble land are back to celebrate who they are and what truly belongs to them. Today, every Gambian even those who took advantage of the weak and vulnerable are breathing fresh air from the cool breezes of the smiling coast. World leaders from across Africa for the first time in two decades have willingly descended into Banjul to celebrate freedom and Democracy. The Gambia at 52nd once again have seen light and hope restored and the entire world is glued on the remarkable history the people of the Gambia have achieved. Congratulation to the new Government and the Gambian people is in order.. Happy 52nd Anniversary and best of luck to the new leadership! Forward ever and backward never!!!!!

By Demba Baldeh; Today a very proud son of the Gambia

