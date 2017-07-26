Rain Disaster strikes Jarra Kani-kunda – Residents Appeal for your help

The pictures in this piece speak for themselves that residents of Jarra Kani-kunda village in the Lower River Region definitely need emergency assistance. The villagers last night had their homes destroyed by a heavy downpour of rain that had been accompanied by powerful wind. Roofs, corrugates and fence need either repairs or complete replacement. The disaster, which followed a similar one in Bureng in Jarra East in early July, left many people shelterless in Kani-kunda. The unexpected disaster struck at a time when farmers are bust ploughing their farms. The pictures in this piece speak for themselves that residents of Jarra Kani-kunda village in the Lower River Region definitely need emergency assistance. The villagers last night had their homes destroyed by a heavy downpour of rain that had been accompanied by powerful wind. Roofs, corrugates and fence need either repairs or complete replacement. The disaster, which followed a similar one in Bureng in Jarra East in early July, left many people shelterless in Kani-kunda. The unexpected disaster struck at a time when farmers are bust ploughing their farms.

The disaster prompted Kani-kunda natives abroad to set up a Go Fund Me account, appealing for emergency assistance. “This unfortunate situation has prompted us to put heads together in a bid to bail out our disaster-laden village,” said Alagie Bamboo Saidykhan, an executive member of Kani-kunda Kafoo in the United Kingdom. He appealed for help from Samaritan individuals, nongovernmental organisations and the government to “extend help to the people of Kani-kunda village whose normal business has been interrupted by a disaster.”