Programme for December 30th Memorial Tribute Friday December 30th 2016.

12pm – 6pm ET USA.
12pm to 12:15pm Introduction: The Day’s Programme:
Host and Co- Host: Coach Pa Samba Jow and Sailey Sey
12:15pm – 12: 30m Prayers and Short Remarks.
 Imam Baba Leigh
 Tijan Ceesay

12:30pm – 12:45pm Opening Remarks/Statement: D30 Gambian Freedom Foundation by Alh. Musa Jeng
12:45pm – 1:15pm Short Statements from the Hereos:
Host: Coach Pa Samba Jow Panelists:

 Musa Sarr
 Bai Lowe
 Alhagie Joof ( Sir Jaikal )
 Alhagie Barrow
 Papa Faal
 Lamin Bojang
 Alhagie Boye

1:15pm – 1:45pm The Role of a Modern Military in a Democratic New Gambia

Host: Yanks Daboe
Panelists:
 Ebrima Chogan
 Sulayman Ben Suwareh
 Pa Ann
 Kejau Touray
 Binneh Minteh

1:45pm – 2:30pm Thoughts of the Media in the Dispensation of Free Press, Eesponsible Journalism and Expectations.

Host: Pa Samba ( Coach) Panelists:
 Demba Baldeh
 Pa Nderry Mbai
 Fatu Camara
 Yanks Dabo
 Mama Lingerie Sarr
 Babou Jobe

2:30pm – 3:00pm D30 Heroes Family Moment: Host: Sailey Sey Families:

 Mariama Camara-Manneh
 Sai Faal
 Fatou Sanneh
 Fatou Jagne Njie
 Satang Nyass
 Lamin Sanneh
 Assan Suwareh

Jali Seattle: Pa Suso- Open in and Out 3:00pm – 3:30pm Fundraising and Remarks Host:

Sailey Sey & Ahmad Gitteh Panelists:
 Omar Ann
 Modou Krubally
 Aminata Bah
 Yunus Hydara

3:30pm – 4:15pm The Role of Gambian youth in the 3rd Republic: Development, Youth Empowerment, Migration and Education. Host: Juka Ceesay Panelists:

 Saffie Touray
 Omar Bah
 Fatou Sagnia
 Flex Dan
 PMJ
 Sam Phatey

4:15pm – 5:00pm Economic and Political stability in the New Gambia Challenges, Hopes and Reforms.

Host: Alh. Musa Jeng Panelists: Dr. Janneh
 Saihou Sadily (M Njie)
 Sidi Sanneh
 Kebba Samateh
 Karamba Touray

5:00 – 5:45pm The Rise, Roles and Challenges of Civil Society Groups in The Gambia Host: Bamba Mass Panelists:
 Sohna Sallah
 Madi Jobarteh
 Sahiou Mballow
 Ousainou Mbenga

5:45 – 6pm Closing Remarks and Appreciation by Karim Dibba

