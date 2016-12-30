Programme for December 30th Memorial Tribute Friday December 30th 2016.
12pm – 6pm ET USA.
12pm to 12:15pm Introduction: The Day’s Programme:
Host and Co- Host: Coach Pa Samba Jow and Sailey Sey
12:15pm – 12: 30m Prayers and Short Remarks.
Imam Baba Leigh
Tijan Ceesay
12:30pm – 12:45pm Opening Remarks/Statement: D30 Gambian Freedom Foundation by Alh. Musa Jeng
12:45pm – 1:15pm Short Statements from the Hereos:
Host: Coach Pa Samba Jow Panelists:
Musa Sarr
Bai Lowe
Alhagie Joof ( Sir Jaikal )
Alhagie Barrow
Papa Faal
Lamin Bojang
Alhagie Boye
1:15pm – 1:45pm The Role of a Modern Military in a Democratic New Gambia
Host: Yanks Daboe
Panelists:
Ebrima Chogan
Sulayman Ben Suwareh
Pa Ann
Kejau Touray
Binneh Minteh
1:45pm – 2:30pm Thoughts of the Media in the Dispensation of Free Press, Eesponsible Journalism and Expectations.
Host: Pa Samba ( Coach) Panelists:
Demba Baldeh
Pa Nderry Mbai
Fatu Camara
Yanks Dabo
Mama Lingerie Sarr
Babou Jobe
2:30pm – 3:00pm D30 Heroes Family Moment: Host: Sailey Sey Families:
Mariama Camara-Manneh
Sai Faal
Fatou Sanneh
Fatou Jagne Njie
Satang Nyass
Lamin Sanneh
Assan Suwareh
Jali Seattle: Pa Suso- Open in and Out 3:00pm – 3:30pm Fundraising and Remarks Host:
Sailey Sey & Ahmad Gitteh Panelists:
Omar Ann
Modou Krubally
Aminata Bah
Yunus Hydara
3:30pm – 4:15pm The Role of Gambian youth in the 3rd Republic: Development, Youth Empowerment, Migration and Education. Host: Juka Ceesay Panelists:
Saffie Touray
Omar Bah
Fatou Sagnia
Flex Dan
PMJ
Sam Phatey
4:15pm – 5:00pm Economic and Political stability in the New Gambia Challenges, Hopes and Reforms.
Host: Alh. Musa Jeng Panelists: Dr. Janneh
Saihou Sadily (M Njie)
Sidi Sanneh
Kebba Samateh
Karamba Touray
5:00 – 5:45pm The Rise, Roles and Challenges of Civil Society Groups in The Gambia Host: Bamba Mass Panelists:
Sohna Sallah
Madi Jobarteh
Sahiou Mballow
Ousainou Mbenga
5:45 – 6pm Closing Remarks and Appreciation by Karim Dibba
