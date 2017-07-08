Professor Adboulie Saine holds Lecture at MDI on Gambia’s Transition from Dictatorship to good Governance

FOREID will have its Inaugural Lecture titled “Transition from Dictatorship to Good Governance; Which Way Gambia?” by renowned Gambian academic Prof. Abdoulaye Saine on Sat. July 8, 2017.

The lecture is expected to bring together government officials, civil society organizations, the private sector, religious leaders, media organizations, youths, university students, women’s groups, as well as international development partners to discuss the way forward for The Gambia. Prof. Saine is a well-known Gambian academic who has written, edited, and contributed to many books, in addition to writing numerous articles about African politics in general and Gambian politics in particular. He has also been an active member of the Gambian Diaspora that fought against dictatorial rule in The Gambia, and helped efforts to bring together the Coalition that defeated former President Yahya Jammeh in last years’ presidential elections. Prof. Saine’s lecture will be followed by a discussion of transitioning The Gambia to democratic rule and good governance.

ABOUT FOREID

FOREID is an independent, voluntary, non-partisan, non-discriminatory and non-for-profit civil

society organization aimed at providing forums for the exchange of ideas, and to develop a culture

of dialog in The Gambia. The FOREID forums will consist of presentations by experts on various

topics of national and international interest, and will be aimed at helping raise awareness about the

importance of dialog in national development. The organization will also help provide government

and other stakeholders with authoritative views on issues of concern to them, and partner with

them to promote dialog as a means to achieving inclusive national development.

FOREID – Supporting national development through dialog

