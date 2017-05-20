Press Statement: The Gambia and China Sign $50 Million Grant to Build International Conference Center

His Excellency President Adama Barrow witnessed the signing ceremony of a fifty Million Dollar ($50,000) grant for the construction of an International Conference Center in The Gambia. The Project agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darbo on behalf of the Government of The Gambia. The Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency, Zhang Jiming signed on behalf of his government.

President Barrow thanked the Chinese government for the confidence it has in the New Gambia. He expressed gratitude to Ambassador Zhang Jiming for his personal support demonstrated since he took leadership of the country. The President added that his government also gives priority to energy, farming and health care amongst others. The Gambian leader assured China of his government’s support to the One China policy.

Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency, Zhang Jiming stated the construction of the $50 Million International Conference Centre project will last for two years. Upon completion it will be another monumental symbol of the China-Gambia bilateral relations similar to that of the Independent stadium built in Bakau in the 1980s. He said the International Conference Centre will provide employment and boost tourism.

In response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darbo applauded the support China continues to provide to The Gambia and cited the scholarship scheme students benefit from the People Republic of China. Mr. Darbo recalled the visit of a high powered Chinese government delegation earlier this year and described the support as a testimony of China’s commitment to The Gambia. Present at the signing ceremony were the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Njogu Sareer Bah and Permanent Secretary Office of the President Ebrima Ceesay and a Chinese delegation.

