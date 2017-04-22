Press Release: Lifting of Restrictions on Importation of Onions and Potatoes

Lifting of Restrictions on Importation of Onions and Potatoes and Additional Measures

The general public is hereby informed that in order to ease the burden on consumers, the Government of The Gambia has taken the following measures with immediate effect:

The ban on the importation of onions and potatoes is lifted. Therefore all importers of onions and potatoes are free to import these products.

The duty on imported flour has been reduced from 47% to the normal rate of 20% and the reference value shall be the transaction value.

The additional measures of D1 per kilo of cement and 5% excise tax are now removed.

The Government of The Gambia wishes to reaffirm that it will continue to pursue an open and liberal economy aimed at boosting trade and economic growth.

