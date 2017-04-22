Press Release: GDF Disburses $1,000 to another December 30th Victim

Gambia Democracy Fund (GDF), would like to inform the public that on Thursday, April 20, 2017, the organization disbursed $1,000 to the family of Alhagie Boye. Mr. Boye was recently sentenced in connection with the December 30, 2014 incident. This amount is a direct donation from GDF.

If you may recall, GDF had disbursed the same amount to the families of those sentenced in Minnesota in 2016. GDF must make it clear that under no circumstance did these families request help. We urge all comrades to do whatever they can, to support Mr. Boye’s family while he is away serving his sentence beginning May 9, 2017.

Sincerely,

Gambia Democracy Fund