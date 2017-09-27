Press Release: Gambia Democracy Fund (GDF) Donates to Kuntaur and Niani Flood Victims

Following the massive flood Disaster in Kuntaur and surrounding areas couple of weeks ago, the Gambia Democracy fund (GDF) on behalf of the Gambian Diaspora will donate two thousand Five Hundred Dollars $2,500 (equivalent of D115,000 Dalasis ) to the flood victims. This donation is in addition to efforts of individual GDF members who joined our fellow Gambians across the world to respond to the urgent needs of our citizens who were affected by the floods. Following the massive flood Disaster in Kuntaur and surrounding areas couple of weeks ago, theon behalf of the Gambian Diaspora will donate two thousand Five Hundred Dollarsto the flood victims. This donation is in addition to efforts of individual GDF members who joined our fellow Gambians across the world to respond to the urgent needs of our citizens who were affected by the floods.

GDF’s Cash donation will be released immediately through the Disaster Management Relief Agency under the office of the Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia. GDF recognizes and appreciates the great efforts and response of Gambians towards the urgent need of our citizens during these difficult times. Together, we will continue to promote the New Gambia we all help bring about during the historic December elections. GDF thanks all Gambians and friends of the Gambia who supported and continue support the organization in building a New Democratic Gambia.

Signed:

Gambia Democracy Fund (GDF)