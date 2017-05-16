Press Release: Committee for victims Of Jammeh’s atrocities

On March 31, 2017, following the inauguration of H.E. President Barrow, victims of human and civil rights violations committed by the Jammeh administration met to form a support group. That meeting led to the creation of Committee for Victims of Jammeh’s Atrocities.

After the creation of committee, as a result of consultations with current Government officials, civic organizations, and other NGOs, the Committee morphed into what is now called Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations. The GCVHRV was subsequently registered as non-profit organization specifically to help human rights violations victims.

To that effect, the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations wishes to inform the general public, the media houses, Civil society organizations, government and foreign missions and all the victims of Yaya Jammeh’s Atrocities to the official launching of the victims center for human rights violations at the COMMIT Building, BB Road, Kotu West by the Fire Service Station.

For further details, and RSVP, please contact Aminata Correa; Publicity and Information Director at

committeeforvictims@gmail.com or 220-2261418.

The ceremony will take place:

Venue: COMITT Building Kotu highway

Date: Wednesday, 17 May 2017

Time: 4PM GMT.

