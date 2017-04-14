President Barrow to Travel to the Republic of Congo

Media Release

The Office of The President wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will travel to Congo Brazzaville on a two day friendly visit.

His Excellency, The President and delegation will depart Banjul International Airport at 10:00 AM on Friday, 14th April 2017 and those invited to see him off are requested to be at the airport half an hour before departure for the usual ceremony

Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Director of Press and Public Relations

For: Secretary General

