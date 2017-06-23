President Barrow Declares Eid-ul Fitr Holiday

Fajara, 22nd June 2017 – As Muslims look forward to the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow expressed delight to declare the Feast of Eid-ul-Fitr, locally called Koriteh a public holiday. As the day depends on the sighting of the moon, that would also determine the dates for the public holidays. The President declares that if the Eid falls on Sunday; the public holidays will be on Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26, 2017. However, if the Eid falls on Monday, the public holidays will be on Monday June 26 and Tuesday June 27, 2017. This will allow public servants to travel to and from their communities of origin to celebrate with their families.

The President, on behalf of the First Family concluded his declaration with best wishes of Eid-ul-Fitr to all.

It would be recalled that Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after Muslims worldwide have fast twenty-nine or thirty days of the Holy month of Ramadan. They celebrate with their families, friends and neighbours and share best wishes. It is also a tradition that on the early morning of Eid-ul Fitr, Muslims give out arms in the form of the staple food of their community to the less fortunate so that all will enjoy the day. In The Gambia, children enjoy the day most by taking pride in their new outfits and going round asking for cash, locally called ‘salibo’.

