A Poem: Raba-Raba Youth Man’s Day

By Yero Jallow

With the early morning cockcrow at twilight

Ebony black handsome, kind to his heart and golden to his faith

His cleverness and knowledge struck my heart

Raba-Raba man was on his heels rising with the African sun

Catching the nearby café-touba for a dose

To stabilize his stamina for the long day’s raba-raba.

With the midday sun’s heated straight ray shoots to mother earth

Raba-raba man toured the region shadowing his silver lining

Busy like the African bee with his energy reservoir at full charge

Raba-raba man is a power force; an independent leader in his own right

Who sees the aging baobab trees sway their mystery at midnight

To accommodates the new comers with his warmth.

At midnight, the African moonlight and stars lit the globe

Raba-raba man of beauty fame was exhausted

A youth with self-content with no heart scars

His inspiration laid on a pillar in pride with full dreams

For the next day’s raba-raba for good and life

While being blessed by God’s special angels.