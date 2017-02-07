A Poem: Joni-Joni Politics

By Yero

Joni-joni politics is the holy beast

Dressed in empty rhetoric, she boast of fame and name

Her egos and arrogance filled to the brim of the neck bottle

She stationed herself as the societal moral police

Who guards others like the nocturnal old bat of times

But never assess her gauze on reality-check

Her day blindness is a known trait

As she blinks in her scary flapping wings

Back and forward, she hangs on trees

With her ugly butt farting to the skies

Defecating and urinating on her parade’s costume.

Joni-joni politics is that hateful heat wave

She blows east to west with her extreme temperaments

She lures the king makers to keep singing praise

The King makers sang praises of unworthy songs

Noise blown in whistles, flutes, and hollow drums

In pride, Sam, Lalo, and Moo thinks they beat and killed the forest lion

Never a memory of heroes and heroines gone

With its new direction of hate, division, and ‘show’ clubs

Yesterday has been buried depths down with little memories

Now we march on with its offer of a bleak future

Again, our hearts and minds are torn, and we tremble in our fate.