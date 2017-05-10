A Poem: The Final Journey – We Are Home Finally Safe!

By Yero Jallow
We are home in mass to the underground bedrock
There we sleep till the call to the heavens
Albeit peeping light rays with no glass windows
We traverse on that ‘Seeraat’ in a speed of light.
We are home in mass to finally rest
Our ailments are healed. Our worries are gone
Our war boots and spears hang in shame to its heirs
As we communicate with love to the serene spirits.
We are home in spirit to salute the most High Lord
A greeting of an awakening “salaam” that filled the airwaves
With its uplifting spirit that entered our hearts in glory
At once we felt never a pain or anguish on perilous earth.
We are home in spirit; united with our ancestors
In overwhelming queues we greatly assembled aloft mountains
Lo! And its unending queues in golden uniforms
Such a beautiful spirit; love rained, scents and dust in tranquil.
We are home in mass for the journey of no return
Our bags are full of achievements, hope and God’s true merciful reliance
A voice heard, “Salaam, Get in this day!” And that is His command, “BE!”
There! There, the final journey – we are home finally safe! (Ameen).
