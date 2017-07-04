Obituary: Imam Foday Baldeh Passes Away

“Indeed we belong to Allah (SWT), and Indeed to Him (Allah) we shall return,” (Al-Quran, 2:156. Sahih International).

By Yero Jallow

The Gainako family is once again hard-hit with another irreparable loss; the death of Imam Foday Baldeh, brother to Demba Baldeh. He was 54. Imam Baldeh was briefly sick and passed away in the Gambia, on Monday July 3rd 2017. Many mourners described the late Imam as a very kind and pious person, “man of God.”

The late Imam hailed from Niamina and attended Talinding Islamic school, from where he proceeded to Libya and Syria to pursue higher Islamic education. He returned home and was residing in Brikama Jamisa where he taught Islam and led prayers at the mosque as the Imam. He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings.

Demba’s family shares the sad news and solicits your prayers for the deceased, all our gone families (friends), and those of us to follow. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his gentle soul peacefully rest. (Ameen).