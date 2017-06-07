Obituary: Fatou Drammeh of Dippa-Kunda Passes Away in Madison (Wisconsin), USA.

“Indeed we belong to Allah (SWT), and Indeed to Him (Allah) we shall return,” (Al-Quran, 2:156. Sahih International).

By Yero Jallow

The death of Fatou Drammeh of Dippa-Kunda, The Gambia, has been announced. She was in her forties and passed in Madison (Wisconsin), USA, on Tuesday June 6th 2017.

The late Fatou is survived by her husband, Momodou Ismaila Drammeh, and several children. Many mourners described her as a very kindhearted person, who was the “rock of her family.” She was also a sharing (in kind) and welcoming person to her household. Others simply described her as a very respectful and loving person.

How so sad, that life itself is so temporal, that every human being must one day farewell this world for eternity. Please remind yourself of death before it comes to you. Fatou’s family shares the sad news and solicits your prayers for the deceased and all our gone families (friends), and those of us to follow. May her gentle soul peacefully rest. (Ameen).