New Yorkers Protest At The United Nation Headquarters!!

PRESS RELEASE FROM New York, Wednesday, December 28th, 2016

PROTEST! PROTEST! PROTEST!

CONCERNED GAMBIANS, DEMOCRATIC ORGANIZATIONS, CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS, AFRICAN ORGANIZATIONS, AND FRIENDS OFTHE GAMBIA ARE ORGANIZING A MASS PROTEST AT THE UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK CITY TO PRESSURIZE THE WORLD LEADERS TO ACT QUICKLY IN THE GAMBIA FOR THE OUT GOING PRESIDENT YAHYA JAMMEH TO HAND OVER POWER PEACEFULLY TO PRESIDENT- ELECT ADAMA BARROW.

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH 2016, TIME: 10: 00 AM to 4:00 PM

START: GAMBIAN MISSION TO UN

ADDRESS: 336 EAST 45 STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10017 —TIME: 10:00 am to 12:00pm

UN -DAG HAMMARSKJOLD PLAZA

EAST 47 STREET BETWEEN 1Ave & 2Ave, NEW YORK, NY 10017 —TIME: 12:00pm to 4:00pm