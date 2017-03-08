The New Gambia: Inter-Party Committees sign MOU for a Level playing field

The Inter Party Committee representing all political parties in the Gambia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for political tolerance; understanding and creating a level field for all players in the political sphere. This signing ceremony was witnessed by President Barrow, Chairman of the Independent Electoral (IEC) Commission Alhagie Mamor Njie and all registered political parties

The party of the former dictator the APRC was also part of the signing which is aimed to create a stable political environment for all political players in the new Gambia. President Barrow personally presided over the inter-party signing to assure everyone that this is not business as usual in the Gambia.

Readers may recalled that such an agreement was signed in 2011 which was mediated by Nigeria’s former President Obasanjo. However, after the signing ceremony the APRC headed by dictator Jammeh failed to honor the agreement. The signing was intended to create a more level playing field so political parties can freely access the national media, free he elections of any military or police interference or the involvement of civil servants in the campaigning for particular parties. The APRC was determined to operate under a one party system and as a result activities of all opposition parties were curtailed.

President Barrow and the coalition’s witness of the signing ceremony is a new day in Gambia’s political environment. A much needed atmosphere of political tolerance was in display. Many Gambians still doesn’t believe the new Gambia they they witnessing. However, it appears to be real that indeed a level playing political field is dawned in the Gambia. This is a much needed environment for Gambia to move forward from 22 years of dictatorship and brutality.

Report filed by MS Bah Gainako’s Banjul correspondent.