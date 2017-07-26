NAMs Approved D300,000 remuneration for commission members

By Muhammed S. Bah

Members of the National Assembly passed a motion to ensure the payment of D300,000 to the newly established Commission of inquires of each member for the period of 3 months. This motion was tabled before law makers by Abubcarr Tambedou Attorney General and Minister of justice which was seconded by MP for Lower Nuimi.

According to the report tabled by the Minister of Justice, the remuneration is based on the onerous task of the commission which includes investigations into the existence, nature, extent and method of acquisition of assets and properties, including the companies, businesses and bank accounts operated directly or indirectly by the former President, family members and close associates. They are also mandated to investigate whether such assets and properties were acquired lawfully or otherwise.

The Minister of Justice further said that the Commission after 3 months will come up with a recommendation on which government will be acting upon. During the intervention of the law makers Hon. Halifa Sallah member from SerreKunda Central noted that it is important for the commission of inquiry to be diversified rather than specifically concentrating on one person or institution.

Ousman Sillah Banjul North also said “the national assembly is here to guide the governance process so we should really be careful when dealing with issues”. Hon. Muhammed Magassey also noted that it is important for the National Assembly how to decide on behalf of the people. Hon member for Basse further seek clarifications from the Justice Minister to clearly state the contents of the activities of the commission members.

Hon. Member for Wuliwest on his part also said, we should avoid putting an old wine in a new, bottle, underscoring that the New Gambia should avoid taking issues as how the past government use to. “It is important for us to listen to each other critically” He underscored.

Other National Assembly members added their voices in supporting the motion to be passed.

In his clarification the justice Minister said the establishment of the said commission is necessary to allow government to get to the bottom of the facts of the level of government dealings with public and private enterprises. He said “The commission is mandated to look into the management of some Public Enterprises as well as the assets and financial transactions of the former President, Yahya Jammeh and some of his associates”.

The motion was later adopted by lawmakers