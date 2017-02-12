Momodou Ngum (MC) of Minnesota Donates To SOS Orphans

Momodou Ngum fondly MC Ngum is a Gambian living in Minnesota, U.S.A. A lanky black fellow that shoots into the skies, MC enjoys spending time with family. In MC, you will sometimes see an afro guy, and other times, he was on dreadlocks with an earring on his left ear and some glittering necklace that bounces on his chest. On the hobby side, MC enjoys writing horror tales (natural) and captivating stories on American society. In some of his pieces, MC takes hard on himself in the most honest way, America’s Police brutality, societal injustices, just to mention few reviews. MC has also started helping the SOS orphans in the Gambia, in his efforts for nation building, something that inspires him greatly. In the piece below, titled, “People always ask me. Why am I donating all the things I send home to the Gambia? When did I start doing that and what is the purpose?” MC shares his perspective.

People always ask me. Why am I donating all the things I send home to the Gambia? When did I start doing that and what is the purpose?

By Momodou Ngum alias MC Ngum

I am not going to bore you on my upbringing but lot of things did inspire me.Hanging out in the streets, you always see poor people and disabled people trying to survive by begging.

There was this compound of about 5-6 houses and majority of the tenants were all disabled in wheelchairs and crutches. I didn’t know anything about sores, pressure wounds and I believe those people didn’t either. Even if they did know, there wasn’t much they can do. Their wheelchairs were junks, usually tied with cables. Some of other guys didn’t have chairs, so they crawled with cardboard taped/tied to their elbows and knees to avoid bruises and scratches. There was one who rolled /somersaulted to go about his business. He really needed help, and one would almost think he was exaggerating his condition for attention, more sympathy and more money, though again like the saying goes, “who feels it knows it.”

Even though my family was somewhat not rich, and we started from one meal a day to more than three meals a day. My mother would always have food for this young Peul Islamic student (almudo),whose parents sent him to learn the Quran but his teacher would sent him and the other kids to beg. Then the teacher would take the money, clothes and punish whoever didn’t bring enough. All my old and smaller clothes became his.He eats with us then my mom gives him little change (cash) to take so he won’t be beaten by his teacher. We loved him; especially my mother loved him most. Anyway I will tell this story some day.

In my neighborhood ,we had almost everything; there was the local hard liquor brewing, drugs, thieves, dedicated parents especially the mothers, a club, a mosque, a church, school, no library, and just few opportunities, so you kinda choose your own path. For those who don’t think friends don’t influence your life, think again.

So at a young age, I was already used to sharing, helping, hopeful, dreaming and have faith in a bright future. I told myself that if I ever made it out of The Gambia, I will help the less fortunate than me.

I made it to the United States and came to meet a guy from a controversial dusty place called Brikama. He would be not just a friend but a brother. This guy called Alagie Secka, who introduced me to shipping container; the ins and outs, where to buy merchandise, what to and not to buy. After we helped him load, I sent two boxes for free, one to my family and the other to the neighborhood.

From that day, it was on! I started the West African Export, using my own money buying things from garage sales. Then it moved to talking to people (mostly white people).Then I started buying and volunteering at McGeez closet thrift store in prior lake. I met a very wonderful woman named Lorraine Poncin and everything became so simple and smooth. We have donated to clinics, the Royal Victoria hospital, individuals but mostly to SOS Village orphanage. I am just in love with them because I cannot image not having my wonderful mother.

As long as I am in this country and able, I will always think about the people that used to be me, the people who don’t have what some of us take for granted. I will continue to talk to people about donating and I promise you, whatever is donated will be given to the people who needs it most.

The true champions are my people on the ground, Pa ablai Ceesay with his wife Ramatoulie Ngum Ceesay and my Directaire, Malick Joof. Also Tria, Siaka and Bambo for always being there.

I have step into a new course, securing sponsorships for kids..I have two scholarships for a five year period.One of the kids, a girl is from Banjul; picked by my brother and classmate Mass Faye.

My intention is to build a library and a school some day with sponsors or we the sons of The Gambia could, together.

I thank the Almighty, beneficent God for all the things I have been able to accomplish. I hope to continue putting smiles on these kid faces, Inshallah.

Thank you.