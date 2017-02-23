MEET GAINAKO’S BANJUL BUREAU CHIEF

He is a third year student pursuing a degree in journalism and digital media at the University of The Gambia.

He holds a Diploma in Journalism, Advance Diploma in Mass Communication and a Higher Teachers Certificate.

He has worked for Today Newspaper as the Head of Sports, The Standard Newspaper as the head of sports and produced and presented programs on City Limits Radio and West Coast Radio.

He is currently the producer and presenter of a popular radio program called, ‘The Citizen,’ a program designed to strengthen the already existing social cohesion among the citizens of The Gambia.

Sang has a great passion for youth, sports and agriculture. As a student at The Gambia College, Sang was the sports minister at the student government and also a member of the information department of the college.

He is a FIFA/CAF certified coach who works with Gilkock Football Academy, Brufut Branch. Read more about Gilkock on www.gilkock.com