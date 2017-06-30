Long Awaited National Think Tank Group Launched by the Barrow Government

The national think Tank group which was the most promising idea of the new coalition government under President Adama Barrow’s new government has finally been launched. The idea of a think tank group came about during the coalition discussions and was a unifying idea that all the opposition parties bought into. It was designed to come up with a development and government reform blue print program that will guide the new government through its transition agenda. The formation of the group somewhat stalled after the election of the national assembly which brought about a disagreement on how to contest the elections. It appears though many Gambians did not understand what it would take to constitute a think tank group.

Subsequently after a long silence from the new government on the formation of the think tank group, the group under the stewardship of the office of the Vice President has finally been launched. The program was attended by hundreds of citizens from various disciplines and was covered live by our sister network Eye Africa TV. In introducing the launching the Secretary General and head of the Civil service Mr. Fadera revealed that a group of 16 members have been appointed and or identified to constitute this high profile group. Mr. Fadera said the selection of membership to this elite group was based on expertise and not partisan or party affiliation. He said Gambians who are willing to sacrifice and freely volunteer for this group including those in the Diaspora are selected to this membership.

Mr. Fadera introduced a few members of the group who were present at the launching… Among those introduced were Dr. Ahmed Tijan Jallow, Dr. Jejatou Manneh, Dr. Mariama Sarr and Dr. Sigga Jagne among the 16 member group. In talking more details about the think tank group the Minister of women Affairs and acting Acting Vice President overseeing the office of the Vice Present representing the President gave the thank you remarks to the audience. She stressed that the think tank group was a group of Gambian professionals to help guide the new government through its economic, social and political reforms. Mrs Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang said the think tank group was the first in Gambia’s history and that she and the government are looking forward to working with this new group. It was not clear who were the rest of the members of the think tank group.

At the launching ceremony, the show was stolen by young Gambian poets from the group Slamzee of the University of the Gambia and other youths from other schools. These are young poet who showcased their poetry skills by reading different poems dealing with social and political issues in the Gambia. All the poets capture the attention of the audience when one Cherno Gaye a political science student read a poem on the very Think tank group that was being launched… He said “it is time to think the tank and develop the nation” Think the tank and fix the NAWEC water tanks.. Think the tank and unite the nation, think the tank and stop being tribalists. Think the tank and give power back to the people”.. This was a showcase of brilliants and promising talent. The young lady poets would not be left behind either…

Haddy Drammeh second semester law student at the University of the Gambia read a poem titled “Someone rescue me” highlighting the plight of women and the kind of horror and abuse women and girls go through.. She said “I am the girl society has written multiple names for” She brilliantly pitched the role and significance of the woman.. She was fantastic and brilliant to the core… Another brilliant young man was Omar Cham who read he poem “sleep no more” he was fantastic as well and said “If inclusion is true then let the journey begins”. His poem was on awakening the citizenry in doing the right thing and living up to values of inclusiveness and freedom. He said “let the writer write, the the broadcaster broadcast and let the poet recite” let democracy be”… Other poets were Rohie Bah from the SOS Herman Miner Senior secondary school a 17 year old recited a poet on “Tribalism”… She said it was hard to see that there was no tribalism.. “Gambia is a nation with no pollution and no commotion” Let us not allow this monstrous tribalism to n to slide into tribalism… “Call me a Gambia.. do not call me a mandinka’ a fula or jola because I am from the land of equality and opportunity” She was fantastic… This was the most incredible part of the launching ceremony. These young Gambians shows the true bright future of the Gambia. You couldn’t help it but drop tears knowing our country has the best and the brightest yet to be explored…

The news of the appointment of the think tank group has been greeted with enthusiasm and optimism for the new Gambia. As usual critics were quick to speculate that the think tank was too little too late… They are skeptical of the composition of the group as they read through the names and did not see their favorable folks. The reality is that the launching of the think tank group is a step in the right direction this government is pursuing. It was a promise that has been fulfilled by the Barrow administration. Of course the results and or the impact of the important work this group will be doing will be determined in due course. For now this was a campaign promise delivered by the new Government..

By Demba Baldeh Associate editor