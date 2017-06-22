London, UK meeting with Banjul South MP Touma Njai

By Yusef Taylor @FlexDan_YT

Please accept this invitation to an urgent London Meeting with Touma Njai Bachilly – Banjul South MP

Date and Time: Thursday 22nd June 2017 from 6 to 7 pm.

Venue: 21 Leonard Day House Athlone Street London NW5 4LN, Kentish Town Tube or Kentish Town West Overground.

Meeting Agenda will be to discuss;

1. Diaspora Enfranchisement,

2. Diaspora Representation in the House of Parliament.

Gambians in the UK, UKGambia and sister organisations will be present to discuss these very important issues with the aim of raising a motion in the Gambia House of Representatives.

Our utmost apologies for the late notification this happened at short notice. Please attend after work at 6pm prompt.