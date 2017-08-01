Liberia And The U.S.  — In Historical Perspective 

By Sainey Faye



JULY 26TH, 1847 …..On this date Liberia becomes Independent, the second

only to Ethiopia to have political Independence.It was settled by African

slaves returning home from chattel slavery from the U.S.A., with help from

the American Colonization Society (ACS).This society advocated the return

or repartriation of Africans who were free, back to their homeland-Africa.

They saw the need as anti-slavery advocates, to pressure the government to

establish in 1821-1822 a location for ex-slaves & freedmen.Like Sierra Leone

which was established in 1787, many who left England where sent to Liberia

as a reward for escaping from their masters, and fighting with the British

in their war against America.

When they were rewarded as so-called free citizens, many of them opted or forced,

large numbers were sent home to both Liberia and Sierra Leone, they were both

annexed.But the British would not recognize the ACS as having authority or

sovereign power for the simple reason that they were ‘private persons’ and

thus could not levy or collect taxes.As colonialist, they settled with the

help of the American government, with a few selected elites of Africans

and Americans; and then modeled the government like the U.S.

They named the capital Monrovia, after the 5th U.S. president James Monroe.

The rest is history, what some would call the Americo-Liberia elites rule ensued;

until all hell broke in 1980 during Tolbert rule.A coup ensued, and then a civil war

and the civil war continued for years causing endless lives and suffering created by despots like Sergeant Samuel Doe -later killed, and Charles taylor (warlord) now in custody at the Hague. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected woman President in Africa, is now President, and has now brought peace and tranquility to the country.

Liberia was among the 54 African countries invited to the U.S. – Africa Summit meeting in August 5-8, 2014 in Washington D.C. The president who has extended an invitation to this summit, also happens to be the son of an African from Kenya.Interesting times indeed….what ever happened to “Marshall Plan ” for Liberia and/or Africa as minimal pay back at least for what she did to the motherland ?

Read below these unforgettable date and time, when Africans from all over the world were herded; and let loose to return to where the ancestors were captured from their motherland, and asked to settle and build a state/country of their own with few; if any tools to work with.They left with little more than the clothes on their backs, but kept and never forget what transpired in their contributions to what is now called the U.S.A. They had no amnesia of what was done to them and their brethren……which makes many wonder, what would America be without the Africans contribution ?