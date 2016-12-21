Jammeh Never Wanted To Handover, He was Buying Time

Gainako has noted with concern some media inlcuding the International media blaming members of the Gambian opposition for Yaya Jammeh’s change of heart in rejecting the election results. It is important to note that Yaya Jammeh had to plans of handing over to the newly elected President, his annoucement on TV conceding defeat was made in shock and to buy time to get the National army on his side, safely evacuate his family to the USA and ensure that the International media are out of the country before annoucing his sinister plans to overturn and disregard the will of the Gambian people. According to an insider Yaya Jammeh “knew that Gambians were determined and pumped up following weeks of campaigning, rejecting the results on election day would have led to mass protest on the streets and he was at that point uncertain whether the army will side with the people”. He had to buy time to get the people to calm down, make key promotions in the army to ensure total Control of the army and deploy troops on the streets to send a clear message that any street protest after his annoucement rejecting the results will be crushed with brute force. It was therefore no accident that 49 army officers were promoted, most of whom are battalion commanders and that sand bags and defensive positions were deployed all óver the country before his rejection speech.

As Amran Gaye aptly put it on his Facebook status, simply put Yaya Jammeh had no intention of leaving period. He contiuned to defend his position as follows: “But enough with this “oh if the opposition had just held their tongues and not threatened him with jail time” Babili Mansa would have stood down. It’s nonsense and the worst form of victim blaming – like saying oh if the victim had just held off on threatening to report the rapist, the rapist would stop raping people, just like he promised, so the victim was at fault.

Babili Mansa aka Yaya Jammeh is not this delicate flower who was ready to step aside in good faith, but then he received threats of jailing and suddenly decided to fight. He knew full well what would come next after he stepped down, with everything he has done, and the concession speech was merely buying time. He promoted soldiers, figured out a fake legal strategy with his team, THEN came on TV to warn and threaten US – does that sound like the actions of a man who was ready to go but just lost it and lashed out ? The same guy who has no respect for the constitution, who promised to rule us for a billion years, who arrested and locked up peaceful demonstrators, and had his enemies tortured and killed, who has made it so we can’t even express our opinions without fear? The Ya Sheikh we saw on TV was his true self – if it hadn’t been this he would still find another excuse. Even if we removed jail time this is a guy who suddenly came upon immeasurable power and wealth on our backs – you think he’d give that all up and go back to being a regular citizen in Jollof (Gambia), with no one caring about him, reduced in stature and wealth?” This indeed sums up Jammeh’s intentions.

The mere fact that Jammeh and his compromised Judiciary are now claiming that Supreme Court Judges were employed since July 2016 yet no one at the Gambia Bar Association or general public were aware and these judges were never publicly sworned in or sat to review the numerous cases pending at the Supreme Court shows a manipulated judiciary poised to help Yaya Jammeh subvert the will of the Gambian people. The International Community and the Bar Associations in the respective countries of these judges have a duty to act and look in to procedures to hold these mercenary judges accountable. Africa can not continue to suffer impunity at the hands of dictators and heads of state who refuse to leave office because of judges who contiune to allow their Court rooms to be used as an instrument of repression.

Unfortunately for Yaya Jammeh and his mercenary judges, the whole World is watching and poise to take action against anyone aiding and abetting dictatorship. Yaya Jammeh had no intention of handing over power to a “Mandinka” president, he and his supporters made it know publicly that “mandinkas will never rule Gambia” and this is also manifested in Yaya Jammeh’s actions when he recalled from Dafur his killer squad security personnel including Sana Manjang, Alhajie Mor Jobe etc. His genocidal intentions were further exposed when army personnel were seen at local markets buying “cutlasses and machetes” because it was clear that International investigators would easily trace guns used by Jammeh and the army to kill people in mandinka communities and thus genocide can easily be proved but it would be more difficult to trace if killings were conducted using machetes and cutlasses as seen in countries where genocide occured. Mandinka communities remain in high danger as long as Yaya Jammeh remains in power and contiunes to incite tribal or ethnic violence.

The Lifestyle Yaya Jammeh and his family are accustomed is another reason Yaya Jammeh will never consider handing over power. Jammeh’s wife Zineb Jammeh travels outside the country atleast once or twice per month and she always does so in a private chartered plane, in the 18years since her marriage to Jammeh Zineb Jammeh has never travelled using a commercial flight and has a wardrobe first ladies in developed countries will be envious of. Jammeh brought plush mansions in exclusive neighbourhoods in USA, Morrocco, Paris, Dubai etc and his family holiday in exclusive destinations on private flights chartered for them and their friends. It was therefore not a surprise that many close to Jammeh believe that outgoing first lady Zineb Zuma-Jammeh, was instumental in forcing Jammeh to reconsider conceding defeat and pressured him to annul the elections.

The World continues to monitor the situation in Gambia but many say that they failed to act immediately to protect the incoming civilian governement giving Yaya Jammeh time to consolidate his grip on the army and move arms and battalions to his hometown and strong base in Kanilia where he was also able to secure loyalty of the cassamance rebels by supplying them with arms and cash. What actions the ECOWAS will employ to mitigate a potential hijacking of the Gambia and its people is yet to be made clear.