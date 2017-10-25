Hello Mr. President.. Why Police Should Not Question Politicians…

In light of recent invitations of opposition party leaders by the police to answer questions regarding statements they have made, there is growing concern over allegations that the police are targeting opposition parties with a view to stifling dissenting opinions. This is tainting the image of your government.

Even though the police have come out to explain that they are not targeting the opposition party leaders, the rumours and allegations have persisted. This is because, as the saying goes, ‘actions speak louder than words’. It doesn’t matter how eloquently the Police PRO puts it, the fact remains that opposition party leaders were interrogated at the police headquarters.

It is clear that perception is important in politics and as such, it is essential that we endeavor to portray a good image of our government. This is if we truly want to nurture and protect our nascent democracy. This democracy, which came after expending a lot of sweat and blood, must be protected at all cost. We must never be complacent in this area.

Yet, it is understandable that people [politicians inclusive]cannot – should not – be allowed to say things which may cause loss of live. After all, whatever we do should be to protect, preserve and enhance the lives of our people. What then should be done in cases like this?

In my humble opinion, we already have a solution to this problem. We have the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) which conducts elections but can serve as an arbitrator in situations where politicians have disagreements amongst themselves; or, when politicians say or do something which is seen to be against the law or could potentially lead to violence or disturb the peace. arbitrators will invite these politicians and address the situation.

Besides, we have the Inter-party Committee which can do this job without anyone seeing it as biased or a witch hunt. Barring all these, we could set up an independent body to look into these types of problems and give them terms of reference on how to arbitrate. In this way, the police will not have to question any politician for political statements. This will safeguard our democracy while at the same time keeping an eye on the types of statements being made. If a politician says something and the arbitrating body finds it to have broken the law, they will forward it to the police for further investigation and prosecution where necessary.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah