Hello Mr. President: Official Travel…

To start with, I once again want to congratulate you on the wonderful speech you delivered at the United Nations General Assembly. You represented us well and I daresay Gambians were proud of your speech. This is both in its content and in the eloquent, dignified and respectful manner you delivered it. We say thank you.

However, I want to bring to your notice the weariness with which many Gambians view the numerous travels that your officials undertake frequently. Since you took office in January, you and many of your officials have travelled so many times that one may even lose count of the number of official trips. We know that these trips are extremely expensive on the taxpayers.

It is understood that your attendance of the United Nations’ General Assembly this year was absolutely necessary. The International Community did not abandon us in our time of need; rather, they stood by and with us until we put in place a democratic government. So, it was necessary for you to go there and inform the world of our progress so far; tell them about our challenges and where we need their assistance.

Nonetheless, the number of delegates is what is worrying many. It is reported that you went with fifty-three delegates. Mr President, I personally think that this number is too large. Knowing that the cost of tickets alone is exorbitant and that these people have to be paid per diem, it becomes clear that the expenditure would task our fragile economy heavily.

Mr President, can we learn a best practice from President Mugafili of Tanzania who scrapped most of the official travels of his ministers; and those who do travel on official duties are not to be paid per diems? This, he said, is in order to save the country that money and invest it in other important areas. Even this UN assembly, this great president only sent his foreign minister.

A few months ago, your government had to downsize the budget because economically, we are not in a position to sustain such huge expenses. However, the constant travels of some government officials and the amount they will be receiving as per diem does not augur well for the economy. Your government spoke about austerity measures on one hand but increased expenditure in others.

We need to cut cost in order to save money so as to reinvigorate our economy.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah