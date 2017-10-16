Hello Mr. President: No Benevolent Fatherhood in Politics….

In a democracy, the three arms of government (some will argue four, counting the media) are supposed to be independent of each other as they are supposed to serve as checks and balances. The Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature are expected to check each other so that all (arms of government) will serve the supreme interest and good of the Gambian people from whom they all derive their legitimacy and powers.

However, due to our religious and socio-cultural background, these values can easily be manipulated and/or compromised in the hands of cunning and unscrupulous masterminds. I need not belabor this point as the Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the financial activities (or should I say dealings?) of the former president and his close associate is giving us enough opportunities as case studies.

Mr President, some people are very cunning and calculating. They come and use ‘Maslaha’ to say they want to do good for the country while pushing you to do something that violates the law – not flagrantly – but just a little and in a small measure in the beginning. After they hook you once, then they will pounce and it will reach a stage whereat you will not be able to say no to them ever again.

Mostly, it’s not because they do not know but it is because they want to benefit – illegally – from the fruits of their cunning and illegal behavior. No one is saying that the ‘benevolent’ anonymous person who donated the fifty-seven vehicles has bad intentions; but the point is, if this goes away without being put in the right place, who knows who else will come with a stunt?

Transparency is not only for the benefit of the people of the nation but it is beneficial to you too. It will protect you in the future such that you will never have anything to hide. Your appearing as intending to do good for the national assembly members may seem to be harmless (and might be genuine on your part) but it will set a precedent and who know what the next president will do? And how other National Assembly Members will respond to him/her?

This is the reason we are drumming this into your ears, so to speak, so you come out and do the right thing by explaining to the Gambian people where the vehicles came from and for what reason.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah