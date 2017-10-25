Hello Mr. President.. Let’s Help our Women folks…

I can say, without fear of contradiction, that Gambian women are among the most hard working women in Africa – nay, in the world. We see our women in every sector of the economy working hard to feed, clothe, house and even educate their children. This is worthy of commendation.

Women wake up as early as four or three in the morning to go and buy fish, fruits, or vegetables which they later resell so as to make profits. They brace the weather and the struggle to get transportation just to make sure that they have something to be able to put food on the table.

Some who are engaged in the oyster business risk their lives and health to make sure that they gain something. These women take care of their men, their children and relatives. They are not lazy or careless. The women are industrious and generous.

On the other hand, women have not been left behind when it comes to the national services. There are women in the army, in the police force, in the public service, in politics, advocacy and many others. This is testimony that given the right support women will play a huge role in the transformation of the country.

The other aspect is where women are involved in the agricultural sector. Women are involved in farming, gardening and other forms of food production. It is not a metaphor to say that women carry the basket of food in the Gambia.

Mr President, considering the foregoing, your government should make it a priority to give women the support that they need. Those who produce food could be helped to process this food for consumption both locally and for export. A lot of fruits and vegetables get wasted in this country. A plan could have been made to ensure that all these are processed and used in the country. This will not only increase the income of those women but create employment as well.

The time has come for us to put measures in place which will ensure that the food that our women profuse is not wasted. It can be processed and preserved. In fact, if we put our minds to it, the rice that women produce in this country can feed the nation. We must stop looking towards the West for every need of ours. Let us grow our own and utilize our human and natural resources for the progress of our nation.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah