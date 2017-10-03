Hello Mr. President: The Inter-party Committee..

As I have written before, civic education is of extreme importance when it comes to democracy. There cannot be genuine democracy if there is no civic education. It is civic education that enables citizens know their duties, rights and responsibilities in a democratic state. Conversely, the lack of it can cause a lot of unpleasant outcomes – sometimes even violence – which hinders the progress of democracy, and the country itself.

It is unfortunate that during the reigns of the previous two governments civic education was not given due attention and as such, many of our compatriots remained highly uninformed as to what true and genuine democracy is. True, the status quo persists in some quotas but progress is being made, if slowly.

Thus the fact that there is an inter-party committee which is working continuously to bring about a harmonious and peaceful co-existence is a great achievement. This is a step in the right direction as it will prevent – or reduce – the bickering that characterizes our body polity. It is understandable that only the party militants are mostly engaged in this sometimes useless banter while the leadership respects each other.

Therefore, it can be understood that the role of the inter-party committee is of mammoth importance as it would seek to sensitize all party militants to respect each other and know that though the roads might vary, the destination is always the same – a better and more prosperous Gambia. So in addition to the sensitization that the inter-party committee will do, each political party should work hard to ensure that their militants are politically sensitized. This is important in many ways.

Firstly, it enables the citizens (party members in this case) to ensure that the party follows democratic principles. That is important because democracy has to start with the party itself. That will determine how the leadership is chosen, how a standard bearers is identified and so many other functions of a party (or members of a party) in a democracy.

Secondly, this civic education will enable the citizens to know that there is no need for violence in politics. It is simply a way of finding the most suitable candidate to lead the nation as president, or be the representative of the people in the case of National Assembly or Ward Councilors elections.

Thirdly, citizens who have learnt to hold their party leaders accountable even when they are not in government will also do it when they or any other is in government. In this way, we can build a true and genuine democracy in our country.

Government should therefore encourage and support this inter-party committee so that it can do its work efficiently and effectively. Also, it should be all year round, not only during election or election periods.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah