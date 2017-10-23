Hello Mr. President.. Divergent Views – a Prerequisite for Growth

It is true that I do not agree with all what Hon. Halifah Sallah has said but I think it was ill-advised that you took the step of trying to respond to it. It will not be entirely accurate to say that nothing has changed since we ousted dictatorship; but it will equally be untrue to say that we have attained any meaningful change, yet.

We have seen that since the new government took office, citizens have had the ability to express themselves freely without fear of arrest or any let or hindrance. This is a change, at least, [although not attributable to any single politician) which we all fought and deserve credit for; some more than others. So, on that front, there has been a change.

However, this is what we all fought for; the ability to differ and have different opinions. So, the individual citizens, politicians and activists have the right to say what they think of the new government and how it is run. This ability of the people to proffer differing opinions is good for our nascent democracy.

If anytime an opposition leader jibes at the government you will respond, you won’t have the time to accomplish anything while you are in office. For instance, will you now take time to respond to Mama Kandeh’s statements? I think – and hope – not.

Beside, as I said earlier, I may not agree with all what Hon. Sallah has said; but some of it is the stark truth. In fact, your response read on GRTS goes only to prove his point, at least in one area. This is exactly what Yahya Jammeh used to do. Even if an ordinary citizen said anything, a lengthy statement will be issued from Statehouse to be read verbatim on GRTS. If therefore someone claims that the system hasn’t changed and you rush to reply in that same manner, it only goes to prove his point.

Your response was long on what has been done since you took office, but short on details and how those things have impacted the lives of ordinary citizens. If all the freedom in the world is granted and all democratic niceties observed, but the man in Wuli Sutukoba or Nuimi Sitanunhku or Badibu Jajari finds it hard to feed his family, the government would be considered to have failed, at least in the eyes of those villagers and their people.

Thus, instead of chest-thumping, initiate projects geared towards improving the lives and livelihoods of ordinary folk. That is better and more prudent. Do not attempt to respond to political statements made by politicians. That is what we have been crying for for the past twenty two years! Come on!

I know some will say that Halifah’s statement is worth responding to because he is part of the Coalition and as such should not criticise but that is a weak argument. It is said that politicians start thinking of the next election even while they are still in the victory celebration of a previous election. As such, we should expect that the individual parties will now start canvassing for votes. The UDP, NRP, GDC, and PDOIS are all working towards winning favor of voters. So what’s the big deal if Halifah criticizes? He has every right to do so whenever and wherever he pleases.

Let us open our hearts to different opinions and work towards building a better country. Let us forget about what divides us and focus on our commonality. We have been born in the same country and that makes us one people, one nation with one destiny.

Have a Good Day Mr President….

Tha Scribbler Bah