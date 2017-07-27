Government has no intention to eradicate Value Added Tax (VAT)

By Muhammed S. Bah

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Amadou Sanneh has told law makers that Government of the Gambia has no intention to Eradicate the Value Added Tax (VAT), because it is part of Gambia’s commitment towards the ECOWAS protocol for the introduction of Value Added Tax in all the member countries.

He further added that it is a tax on goods and services and government has no intention to eradicate it. “The VAT replaces the sales tax, which is more effective as a consumption tax” minister of Finance disclosed to Law makers during a question and Answer sessions at the National Assembly on Wednesday 26 July 2017.

VAT or Value Added Tax was introduced in the Gambia in January 2013 following the approval of the Gambia Income and Value Added Tax Act, 2012 by the National Assembly on 27th June 2012. Value Added Tax is charged on both imports and domestic transactions as it used to be under the then sales tax system.

it is an indirect tax levied on the supply of certain goods and services in the Gambia. The tax is collected by registered persons at points of sale and delivery of services, and by Customs for the import of goods into The Gambia. It is proportional to the price charged for the goods and services, and charged at each stage of the production and distribution process. Registered businesses are able to recover most of the input VAT they paid out on purchases and expenses by passing it on to the consumers.

The minister was responding to a question by Hon. Alahgie H. Sowe Member for Jimara Constituency on the on whether government is going to eradicate the VAT? Hon. Sowe also asked a question on why the tax rate at the level of area councils were increased last year and yet, the 60% that was agreed to given to local Wards was not forthcoming.

On Minister referred Hon. Members to the Minister of Local Government and lands whom he said is the competent Authority that can provide appropriate answers. The minister had several other questions from other members of the National Assembly. It was overall a very informative session with law makers.