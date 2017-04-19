Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College Students Called on President Barrow

Deputy Chief of Defense Staff, (DCDS), Major General, Yankuba Drammeh, today introduced the Syndicate of Class 30 from Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow at his office.

Deputy CDS Drammeh said the students are working on their Research project in the Gambia as part of a Programme on theme “Emerging Case Studies in Africa”. The students will specifically look at the case of The Gambia. He noted that it is part of the higher learning system in the military to prepare them handle command.

On his part, deputy command and team leader, Brigadier General Boimah Augustine Komla informed the Gambian leader that the students are working on their master’s programme, and he expects the research to shed light on security challenges and lessons to be drawn from the Gambian case study.

Gambian Head of State also the Commander –in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense, Adama Barrow expressed delight in receiving the group as “the military family” and emphasized the importance of togetherness. President Barrow pointed out that a government cannot be run without security. He observed that the Military has gone a long way to produce high ranking officials, thus instilling professionalism in their work. He recalled that the Gambia benefited from such professionalism during the impasse. He further asserted that the ECOWAS intervention in the Gambia was because it was perceived as an African problem that needed an African solution. President Barrow encouraged the students to work with professionalism as this will bring Africa closer.

On behalf of his colleagues, Major Daniel Otobara thanked President Barrow and expressed pride in meeting him. He said the visit will leave a lasting memory in them and programme will further enhance the bilateral and multilateral relations amongst African.

The visiting students are from Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Togo, Ghana and The Gambia. They comprised of 22 personnel amongst them 16 staff students and 6 instructors. Amongst the students were 2 females from Ghana and Namibia.

Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Director of Press and Public Relations

For: Secretary General